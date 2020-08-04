Meghan Markle Gets Birthday Love From Prince William & Kate Middleton After Leaving Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent Meghan Markle a sweet message on her 39th birthday. Her birthday comes days before an explosive book is released about her and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family.

No matter what’s going on in their personal lives, Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38, make sure to send birthday love. The couple posted a birthday message in honor of Meghan Markle’s 39th birthday on Aug. 4. Prince William and Kate posted a gorgeous photo of Meghan on their social media accounts and wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

This is Meghan’s first birthday since she and Prince Harry left the royal family in March 2020. The shocking move turned the royal family upside down. Prince Harry and Meghan left the U.K. for Los Angeles with their son, Archie, 1, that same month.

The official accounts for Queen Elizabeth II, 94, Prince Charles, 71, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, also posted birthday messages for Meghan. When Prince William celebrated his 38th birthday in June 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan were radio silent on social media. However, Prince Harry and Meghan do not have official Twitter accounts and they haven’t posted on Instagram since March 30.

Meghan’s birthday on Aug. 4 comes just a week before a brand-new book about her and Prince Harry’s abrupt and sudden exit — a.k.a. Megxit — from the royal family is set to be released. Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie will be released on Aug. 11. Excerpts from the book have caused a media firestorm in the U.K.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that Meghan and Harry aren’t paying the brewing drama surrounding the book “any mind” these days. “Although there have been rumors that they collaborated on this book that’s simply not true. They didn’t give a single interview for it,” our source revealed.

As for Meghan and Harry’s birthday plans, it’s going to be very low-key given the state of the world with the global health crisis. “She won’t be having any big party. She doesn’t normally throw herself birthday parties but with all that’s happening [COVID-19] it’s not even a consideration for this year,” our source said.