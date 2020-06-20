Prince William Celebrates 38th Birthday With Adorable Kids George, 6, Charlotte, 5, & Louis, 2, In New Pic

Proud mom Kate Middleton snapped the sweet family moment, which showed Prince William & his three kids riding a swing! The photo was shared on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts ahead of William’s birthday.

Prince William has got his hands full! The Duke of Cambridge looked absolutely elated in an adorable new photo with his three kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, taken earlier this month by his wife Kate Middleton, 38. William — who turns 38 on Sunday, June 21 — flashed an ear-to-ear grin as he and the brood piled onto a wooden swing. Mischievous George balanced himself on the moving wooden bench as he towered over his dad and siblings, while lookalike brother Louis sweetly snuggled up on his dad’s lap. Charlotte adoringly put her arm around her handsome father as she gave the camera a sassy closed-mouth smile.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts read on Saturday, June 20. “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess,” the caption also confirmed, suggesting the photo was snapped in Norfolk, where the family has been in quarantine for some time.

William opted for his usual classic style, sporting a baby blue button down shirt and his trademark v-neck pullover with a navy blue pair of slacks. Louis — who also looks so much like his dad — echoed William’s color scheme in a navy blue polo, shorts and Mary Jane style shoe, while George sported an olive green golf shirt. Charlotte opted for the most casual look in the family, showing off her ’90s style in the cutest pair of denim short overalls, complete with flamingo and zebra motifs, and an on-trend pair of blush pink slip ons. The brunette princess is a carbon copy of her gorgeous mom Kate, and was looking so grown up in the latest family photo!

Just like any doting mom, Kate has taken on the role of family photographer lately, recently snapping some of her daughter delivering food to those in need. Clad in the cutest houndstooth dress, Charlotte could be seen confidently knocking on doors near the family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, UK to deliver food to those in need amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. She looked like she was having so much fun as she grabbed the pre-packaged bags, doing her part to volunteer.

Recently, Prince William opened up about fatherhood and how losing his mother Princess Diana at such a young age affected him. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” William said in his BBC documentary Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health. “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life…like my mother dying when I was younger –- your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” he also said. William was just 15 years old in 1997 when Diana, then 36, tragically died in a car crash.