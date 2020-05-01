Princess Charlotte Looks Like A Queen Delivering Food Packages In Official 5th Birthday Photos

Kensington Palace is celebrating Princess Charlotte’s 5th birthday with a special set of photos! Princess William and Kate Middleton’s daughter is so precious as she delivers food to those in need.

And just like that, Princess Charlotte became a little lady! Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s daughter is celebrating her fifth birthday on May 2, and Kensington Palace celebrated with another batch of official photos. It’s hard to believe how quickly Charlotte is growing up before our very eyes. The princess’ portraits are positively stunning, of course, and were sweetly snapped by her proud mom Kate! The new shots, released on May 1, show Charlotte sweetly volunteering to deliver food to those in amidst the Coronavirus pandemic near the family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, UK.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace’s official account tweeted on Friday, May 1. “The photographs were taken in April by the Duchess on the Sandringham estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners,” the tweet also read. The little girl looked darling in a black-and-white gingham dress and dark gray tights, paired with black leather Mary Jane shoes.

In one photo, she can be seen knocking on a door as she holds a bag of pasta, and in another, she’s returning back to her box to get bags of food. She was looking so much like her gorgeous mother as she offered a mysterious smile and stared directly into Kate’s camera for one more posed image! Prince William, Kate, Princess Charlotte, and their sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, have been in quarantine at Anmer Hall, their country home, which is also in Norfolk.

Such a cutie! It’s remarkable to see how much she’s changed and grown each year, when you compare her annual royal birthday portraits. When Charlotte turned four, mom Kate took her to a beautiful field full of wildflowers — almost as pretty as she is. Charlotte’s photos were stunning. The photographer captured the preschooler doing typical kid things, like running around and mugging for the camera. They perfectly captured that patented Charlotte sass. Kate dressed her in a fuzzy cardigan, tartan skirt, and blue tights, and pulled back her hair into a disheveled ponytail. She looks so much like her mom and her dad.

Charlotte certainly had a big year! Not only was she a busy bee playing, learning, and bossing around brothers Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, but she got to meet her cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! Uncle Prince Harry and Aunt Meghan Markle‘s little one celebrates his first birthday just days after Charlotte, on May 6.