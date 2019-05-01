Princess Charlotte’s 4th Birthday Portraits Show Off The Adorable Royal’s Precocious Side — See Pics

Princess Charlotte turns 4-years-old on May 2 and, in celebration of her big day, Kensington Palace released the most gorgeous pics of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter.

It seems just like yesterday when she was born but, believe it or not, Princess Charlotte will celebrate her fourth birthday on May 2, and Kensington Palace has released the cutest photos of her to celebrate. In the three new pictures, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little girl looks all grown-up. As per usual, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the photos of her daughter. So far, the future Queen takes the official birthday pics of all her children, including sons Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 1.

In these latest photos Princess Charlotte looks remarkably like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April. In one photo the fourth in line to the throne looks adorable sitting on a gate in the English countryside. Ruddy-cheeked with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, she is wearing a plaid skirt and a grey cardigan.

In the second picture Charlotte is shown running in the grass while holding a daffodil. In the third photo, the mini royal model wears a blue, floral summer dress and matching navy blue shoes. In this photo her hair is half up and half down, and you can see just the hint of a ribbon. Princess Charlotte smiles sweetly for her amateur photographer mother. The new photos of Princess Charlotte come just days after Kensington Palace released pics of her little brother, Louis to mark his first birthday on April 23.

The mini royals are awaiting the arrival of a new cousin as their uncle Prince Harry, 34, is expecting to have his first child with wife Meghan Markle, 37, any day now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to go against tradition and announce the arrival of their baby in a completely different way than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton had all her three children at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, just like her late mother-in-law before her, Diana, Princess of Wales. She then posed for photos in front of the waiting press days after she gave birth to Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. Megan and Harry, in contrast, intend to release a photo of their baby once he or she is born and they have had a chance to bond as a family, privately.