Meghan Markle & Harry’s Son Archie — When He Finally Met Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby boy, Archie, met his cousins for the very first time at the beginning of July, we’ve learned. Their playdate was so cute!

All is right in the world, because Prince Harry and Prince William‘s kids are best friends! We’ve finally learned about when Harry’s son with wife Meghan Markle, Archie, got the opportunity to meet his older cousins: Prince George, 6 Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. The sweet family got together at the beginning of July, just after the baby turned two months-old. While William and wife Kate Middleton met their nephew just days after he was born, in May, the kids never came along with them. The first time they all played together was while watching their dads compete in a charity polo match earlier this month, according to The Sun‘s royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, while speaking to Yahoo’s The Royal Box. Photos from their first meeting are too cute for words.

They show Meghan cradling a sleeping Archie from the sidelines with George never too far away. And an adorable Louis made Kate and Meghan laugh as he blew kisses to his cousin while wearing Kate’s oversized sunglasses. Charlotte’s first meeting with Archie wasn’t captured on camera — she was busy chasing a soccer ball around the field instead. A source close to the royals told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “taking their kids to watch Harry and William play polo was a fun day out, and it was a good time for [Meghan] and Kate to join forces and put on a united front.”

We know that everything went smoothly, as the source said that Meghan loves to take Archie for playdates with his cousins! A source close to Meghan recently told HollywoodLife that the former Suits star is so excited to bring Archie to George’s sixth birthday party, especially amidst rumors that she and her sister-in-law are feuding. “There is no tension between her and Kate and she’s a very welcome member of the family,” our royal insider told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves her nephew, and now that she’s got Archie, she’s very focused on strengthening family ties. She may even bake him a cake — the kids love her baking. Meghan doesn’t have family, aside from her mom. The rest of [her family] betrayed her, so it’s extra important to her that Archie be close with his cousins and with Harry‘s whole family for that matter.”