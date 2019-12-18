Prince William & Kate Middleton Pose With Their 3 Kids On A Motorbike For Adorable Family Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2019 family Christmas card is here and it’s every bit as epic as you’d expect it to be!

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, decided to go a bit edgy on their family Christmas card this year and it’s truly amazing. The royal couple along with their three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, posed while sitting on a motorbike and sidecar this time around and although it’s quite the contrast from some of their previous cards, it’s still just as memorable.

In the snapshot, a smiling Kate can be seen wearing a blue dress with white patterns on it as she stands on the side of the bike as William who is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, sits on top of it and holds little Louis, who is sporting overalls. George is standing on the side of his dad and wearing a dark blue polo style shirt and red, blue and white plaid shorts as his sister Charlotte, who is wearing a sleeveless black and white dress is standing in the sidecar. Check out the Christmas card HERE!

There is no set date for the Christmas card photo, but from the looks of the adorable family’s clothing, we think it’s safe to assume that it was taken sometime in the summer months. Last year, William and Kate posed with their kids in a different outside pic that showed them posing on a tree branch, proving they love getting together in nature to show how much they’ve all grown in a year. In 2017, however, they went for a more traditional approach when they posed for a photo while standing in front of a plain white background.

William and Kate’s gem from this year was shared by an account on Twitter and now that it’s revealed, royal family fans are eagerly awaiting William’s brother Prince Harry‘s family Christmas card. It’s the first holiday season since the birth of his and wife Meghan Markle‘s son Archie was born so it’s sure to be an incredible one!