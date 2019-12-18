See Pic
Hollywood Life

Prince William & Kate Middleton Pose With Their 3 Kids On A Motorbike For Adorable Family Christmas Card

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Shutterstock
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Easter Sunday service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 21 Apr 2019
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge officially open V&A Dundee Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Dundee, Scotland, UK - 29 Jan 2019
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge host lunch for military personnel, London, UK - 04 Dec 2018 Their Royal Highnesses will host a Christmas party in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The Duke is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, which is home to Typhoon Sqns, who currently deploy to Cyprus in support of Op SHADER. RAF Marham have 31 Squadron, who are also contributing to OP SHADER. The event is being supported by The Royal British Legion in recognition of the unique contribution and sacrifices Serving personnel and their families make year round, and especially when they are separated during the festive period. The support of their families and loved ones is vital not only when personnel are serving, but through transition, recovery and civilian life after service, and The Royal British Legion ensures that those family members are supported in return. View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2019 family Christmas card is here and it’s every bit as epic as you’d expect it to be!

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, decided to go a bit edgy on their family Christmas card this year and it’s truly amazing. The royal couple along with their three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, posed while sitting on a motorbike and sidecar this time around and although it’s quite the contrast from some of their previous cards, it’s still just as memorable.

In the snapshot, a smiling Kate can be seen wearing a blue dress with white patterns on it as she stands on the side of the bike as William who is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, sits on top of it and holds little Louis, who is sporting overalls. George is standing on the side of his dad and wearing a dark blue polo style shirt and red, blue and white plaid shorts as his sister Charlotte, who is wearing a sleeveless black and white dress is standing in the sidecar. Check out the Christmas card HERE!

There is no set date for the Christmas card photo, but from the looks of the adorable family’s clothing, we think it’s safe to assume that it was taken sometime in the summer months. Last year, William and Kate posed with their kids in a different outside pic that showed them posing on a tree branch, proving they love getting together in nature to show how much they’ve all grown in a year. In 2017, however, they went for a more traditional approach when they posed for a photo while standing in front of a plain white background.

William and Kate’s gem from this year was shared by an account on Twitter and now that it’s revealed, royal family fans are eagerly awaiting William’s brother Prince Harry‘s family Christmas card. It’s the first holiday season since the birth of his and wife Meghan Markle‘s son Archie was born so it’s sure to be an incredible one!