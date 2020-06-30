Prince Harry Spotted Riding His Bike Alone To Malibu Beach To Surf, Looking Carefree

Prince Harry was seen enjoying his post-Royal life while biking alongside the beaches of Malibu! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Prince Harry no more! After leaving royal life behind him to move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, 38, and their son Archie, Harry, 35, seems to be turning into a Malibu surfer boy! An eyewitness spotted Harry biking down the Pacific Coast Highway yesterday, June 30th, around 3:00 PM PT, and he appeared to be checking out the waves at Malibu’s Surfrider Beach.

“Harry was biking at Surfrider Beach aka First Point, where you see the surfers come in. He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black and was, of course, wearing a helmet,” the eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com, EXCLUSIVELY. “It appeared he was going to surf because he stopped to check out the waves. Harry really seems to be enjoying the post-royal life and being a normal Cali dude!”

The insider added that Harry was totally on his own and was recognized by passerbys for his red hair. “He seemed totally at ease and normal,” they said. Just days ago, Meghan and Harry rolled up their sleeves to take part in some local charity in their new area!

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered at Homeboy Industries, on June 23 and happily posed for photos with the staff during their exciting visit. The L.A. based social justice organization started in 1988 and aims at improving the lives of formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people, and Harry and Meghan both helped in the café and bakery during their time there.

The couple have been keeping a low profile since their move to the States, but Meghan did speak out in a Commencement speech at her alma mater about the ongoing unrest surrounding the murder of George Floyd in early June. Meghan admitted she thought the state of America was “devastating” right now. She also expressed her sympathy for the graduating seniors and the fact that they have to witness racial injustice to this day. She ended the video message by stating her belief in the students and said encouraging words that assured them they can make the world a better place in the future.