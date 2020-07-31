Meghan Markle’s Birthday Plans Revealed Amid Royal Book Backlash: How She & Harry Plan To Celebrate 

A biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is causing controversy ahead of it’s Aug. 11 release date. But the backlash isn’t going to dampen plans for her upcoming 39th birthday.

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family promises an inside look at the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the Royal Family and its duties. Although it doesn’t hit shelves until Aug. 11, excepts serialized by the Times of London over the weekend caused a flurry of negative headlines in the U.K. press. But the drama isn’t getting to Meghan, who will celebrate her 39th birthday on August 4th.

“They’re not paying it any mind,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when asked about how they were coping with the backlash to the biography. “Although there have been rumors that they collaborated on this book that’s simply not true. They didn’t give a single interview for it. The authors are part of the Royal press corps so they’ve had contact with Meghan and Harry over the years but this is by no means the official Meghan and Harry biography.”

It’s a good thing the Duke and Duchess aren’t letting the drama get them down because they’ve got plenty to celebrate — including her birthday next week. A source close to the former Suits star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she will spend the special day with Harry, their one-year-old son, Archie, and her mother Doria Ragland, 63. “She won’t be having any big party. She doesn’t normally throw herself birthday parties but with all that’s happening [COVID19] it’s not even a consideration for this year. One thing she will absolutely do though is lend her support to some special causes in honor of her birthday. That is something that has been a tradition of hers even before she was famous. It’s something she learned from her mom.”

Meghan and Harry, who moved to Los Angeles, her hometown, in March, have been catching up on bonding time with her beloved mom Doria. “Meghan’s incredibly close to her mom but it’s been years and years since they lived in the same city so Meghan is taking full advantage of spending time with her. Her mom is the only other person Meghan is spending time with regularly and she has been a huge support for both her and Harry.”

It could soon prove extra helpful to have Meghan’s mother around because as HollywoodLife previously reported it’s “possible” she and Harry could soon have another baby. “They do want another one and the timing is pretty perfect right now since they’re already basically in hiding and they could really keep it a secret much longer than they’d normally be able to,” the source shared. The insider also added that they wouldn’t be surprised if they kept details of their second child under wraps “until after the baby is born…Now that they’re private citizens, they can hold off on announcing for as long as they want.”