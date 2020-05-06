Meghan Markle and little Archie treated fans to a reading of ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ in the early hours of Archie’s first birthday! Prince Harry captured the pair on video as they read the children’s book to benefit Save The Children UK.

What a way to start your first birthday! On May 6, Save The Children UK’s official Instagram account shared a sweet video of Meghan Markle, 38, reading Duck! Rabbit! to her and Prince Harry‘s, 35, adorable one-year-old son, Archie, on the morning of his birthday. “We’re going to read Duck! Rabbit!” Meghan said to the camera as Harry filmed. Archie was seated comfortably in his loving mother’s lap as she whispered to him to open the book — which he did!

As Meghan read the story, written by the Amy KR Foundation and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld, Archie cooed and squirmed in his mother’s lap, but stayed relatively focused on the sweet children’s story. That is, until he decided he wanted to read another book, leaning down to pick one up and pass it to his mother. “Let’s finish this book first, then we can read that book,” Meghan sweetly told her infant son, before he accidentally dropped the book of his choosing onto the ground! “Uh oh,” Meghan said, as the book hit the floor. Ever the poised speaker, however, Meghan continued to read Duck! Rabbit!, making eye contact with the camera so as to reach out to all the children who were watching.

By the time the story came to its conclusion, Meghan closed the book and gave her son the biggest hug! “Yay!” Meghan shouted as Harry could be heard behind the camera, shouting, “Bravo!” The video comes as the couple celebrate their son’s very first birthday. Although the family is currently quarantining in Los Angeles under safety measurements during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, they are nevertheless planning to celebrate.

“Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie’s first birthday as a family,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “When things do get back to normal, of course they will want to celebrate and a big priority will be taking Archie overseas to see Harry’s family. But at the moment the focus is on doing everything possible to help out [during this pandemic].”

Already, little Archie has received a royal birthday wish from his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his first birthday today,” the Twitter message from her Royal Highness read, along with a balloon emoji. “Archie is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.” Along with the kind message, a photo of baby Archie meeting his great-grandmother, his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and his maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland, was also added. In the image, Meghan tenderly held her infant son as Prince Harry looked on proudly.