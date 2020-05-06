Prince Harry & Meghan’s Son Archie Gets 1st Birthday Love From The Queen After Family Drama

Queen Elizabeth sent a sweet message to her great-grandson, Archie, on his first birthday, despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s drama with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, turns one on May 6, and Queen Elizabeth II celebrated with a Twitter message from the official Royal Family account. “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his first birthday today,” the message read, along with a balloon emoji. “Archie is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.” In addition to the message, there was a throwback photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of Meghan introducing Archie to the Queen, Prince Philip and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, with Prince Harry looking on.

Fans were wondering if the Queen would publicly recognize Archie’s birthday following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as seniors of the Royal Family earlier this year. The couple made the decision in January, and were officially relieved of their senior royal duties as of March. After announcing their decision, Meghan and Harry re-located to Canada, and have since moved to Los Angeles, where they’ve been living with Archie during the coronavirus quarantine.

Sadly, California is still under fairly strict lockdown orders on Archie’s birthday. As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the family’s original plan was to travel to the U.K. and see family for Archie’s birthday, but obviously that had to change due to travel restrictions put in place.

“Right now, their priority is keeping Archie safe and healthy and doing what they can to help out during this worldwide crisis,” our source explained. “When things do get back to normal, of course they will want to celebrate and a big priority will be taking Archie overseas to see Harry’s family. But, at the moment, the focus is on doing everything possible to help out [with the pandemic]. They’re devastated by what is happening in the world right now and want to help out however they can.”

Meghan and Harry already have been doing their part to help out in Los Angeles. In April, they donated food for charity for Project Angel Food. They were photographed physically delivering the food and other essentials themselves.