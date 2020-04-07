Expert Says
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry Will ‘Look Back’ & ‘Regret’ Megxit & Hollywood Move, Predicts Royal Expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. Canada House houses the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex thanked the High Commissioner for the 'warm hospitality' during their six-week sabbatical. Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in London, United Kingdom - 07 Jan 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

The Duke of Sussex may eventually wish he hadn’t stepped down as a senior royal. So says author Robert Jobson who has known the prince for years.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, it came with a price. For the Duke of Sussex – who has relocated to Los Angeles with his wife and their 11-month-old son Archie – that involved giving up a role that was very dear to him, being Captain General of the Royal Marines. It’s something that author Robert Jobson believes the 35-year-old prince will “look back” and “regret.” The dad, who served in the British Army for 10 years, gave up the role after just two years, as part of the terms of his so-called Megxit deal.

“I think it’s very disappointing,” Robert tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, before noting that Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, “did it for 60 odd years” after the Queen’s father, King George VI, held the position for 15 years until his 1952 death. “I think he will look back at that and regret that.” The expert believes that the duke will struggle with being away from the world that he was born into. “He has now been separated from his entire family in a degree of acrimony,” the author of The Royal Family Operations Manual says. “He [has] none of his friends over there. He’s basically isolated and the things that he loved, the military side of things… that’s been taken away from him.” “I’ve known, well enough, Harry since he was a little boy,” the Good Morning America royal contributor goes on to say, “and he loved the military since he was a little boy… I feel that he’s gonna regret this has happened.”

Prince Harry, Meghan, 38, and their son Archie relocated to Los Angeles in March (after an extended stay on Canada’s Vancouver Island) two months after announcing their decision to step back as senior royals. While returning to her hometown puts the former Suits star on more familiar territory, Robert thinks she has missed a huge opportunity to make a difference. “It was a great role that she got,” he says, “and she gave up on it too soon. The biggest role of her life and she gave up on that… She could have asked for more help, a little more time, and it would have been given to her.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day in May 2018. (Shutterstock)

Meghan has been very candid about the difficulties she faced adjusting to royal life and press scrutiny, especially as a newlywed and a new mom. “It’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she said during the doc, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on ABC in October 2019. But Robert believes Meghan should have stuck it out, by taking on the role that she agreed to when she accepted Prince Harry’s marriage proposal in 2017. “It’s not a normal marriage,” he says. “It’s not like you’re marrying a bank manager. You’re marrying a prince of the realm. He’s got a job to do, which is to serve Queen and country. She knew that and she took it all on.”

“I think she’s wasted a great opportunity,” he adds. “Because I saw them in South Africa and she spoke brilliantly. She was very eloquent. She…has a sort of quality about her that I thought she could have really made a big difference in terms of diversity [and] the world stage. Much bigger impact than just being in Hollywood making money.”