Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Friends Wouldn’t Be Surprised To Learn She’s Pregnant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be planning for baby no. 2 after welcoming little Archie over a year ago! A source close to the couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife why the ‘timing is pretty perfect.’

Another royal baby might be on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The couple has been enjoying their time together in a secluded area of Los Angeles, where they have been spending quality time together and raising their one-year-old son, Archie, as friends and fans speculate that they are prepping for another little one. “Meghan and Harry haven’t made any sort of pregnancy announcement to their friends but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t because they’re very secretive,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

The source went on to say that “it’s totally possible she’s expecting and just keeping it quiet.” In fact, all the elements seem to be aligned for the couple to welcome another baby. “They do want another one and the timing is pretty perfect right now since they’re already basically in hiding and they could really keep it a secret much longer than they’d normally be able to,” the source continued. The insider also added that they wouldn’t be surprised if they kept details of their second child under wraps “until after the baby is born.”

Confidants and close friends to Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, believe, per our source, that the couple is more than likely to maintain more privacy than they had while living in the United Kingdom. “None of her friends would be shocked or upset if she decided to take that route,” the source continued. “She has every reason to want to guard her privacy as much as possible after what she’s been through.”

Indeed, during her time as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan’s experience was anything but a fairytale. The newly wed was put under the microscope and consistently scrutinized by British tabloid outlets. The strain became so much for Meghan and Prince Harry that the pair made the joint decision in January 2020 to take a step back from royal duties and begin the new chapter of their lives on their own terms.

The lives of Prince Harry and Meghan have seemingly become more peaceful since stepping away from royal duties and becoming private citizens. They’ve been seen volunteering amid the coronavirus pandemic, and celebrating baby Archie’s milestone first birthday in May in the privacy of their current home. With Meghan’s 39th birthday just around the corner this August, fans of the young couple eagerly await any news of a second royal baby. Though the source did affirm, “Now that they’re private citizens, they can hold off on announcing for as long as they want.”