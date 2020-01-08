Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Moving To North America

It’s Official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to North America! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the shocking news in a lengthy statement on January 8.

New year, new home! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are packing their bags and heading to North America! The Royals announced the news in a long statement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, revealing that they will step back from their royal duties to become more financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple began in a statement shared by the official Sussex Royal Instagram account on January 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to explain that their decision has been years in the making.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” the statement continued. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Harry and Meghan admitted that the move is in part to benefit their 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the proud parents explained. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”