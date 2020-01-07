See Pics
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Affectionately Hold Hands During Visit To Canada House

REX/Shutterstock
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House
Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked so in love during their visit to Canada House in London on Jan. 7, their first public appearance of the new year, and they were all smiles as they held hands and stayed close.

Prince Harry, 35, and wife Meghan Markle, 38, were glowing while expressing major PDA during their first public appearance in 2020 on Jan. 7 and it was such a sweet sight to see! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London after going on a royal hiatus for six weeks and they were all smiles as they held hands and stayed close to each other during the special occasion. In addition to a lot of hand holding, Meghan made sure to lock her arm around her husband whenever she had the chance.

The starlet looked beautiful in a brown turtleneck top and matching long silky skirt and Harry looked handsome in a navy blue suit, white button-down, and light blue tie. The coupled traveled to Canada House directly from a private visit to The Hubb, the Grenfell community kitchen project that Meghan collaborated with on the Together cookbook.

During their visit to Canada House, Harry and Meghan met with High Commission staff to thank them for their hospitality during their recent stay in Canada during the holidays. They also took in a special exhibition of art by Canadian artist Skawennati in the Canada Gallery at Canada House and from the excited looks on their faces, they seemed very pleased with what they saw.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The royal lovebirds, who share eight-month-old son Archie together, spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 63, in Canada, including on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. They were very private about their time off and hadn’t been seen until local couple Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz, who were enjoying a hike in the area on New Year’s Day, came across a surprise encounter with them while trying to take a selfie. Both Harry and Meghan were hiking with friends when Meghan walked up to them and asked if they wanted her to take their picture. After agreeing, they recognized the brunette beauty and shared their story and Meghan’s amazing pic of them on social media.

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” Asymina told ET Canada. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”