Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: The Truth About Whether They Regret Leaving The U.K.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their 11-month-old son Archie are away from the royal family during the world’s time of self-isolation as they stay around Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles, CA.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are concerned for the royal family during the coronavirus pandemic but they aren’t regretting their decision to move to Los Angeles, CA near Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 63, and it’s all because of how self-isolation is putting a hold on physical family contact. “Naturally Harry and Meghan are worried for his family, but they also know that it really makes no difference where they are right now because they are all in the same boat,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

After Harry’s father, Prince Charles, 71, made headlines for testing positive for coronavirus he spent seven days in self-isolation in Scotland, away from his family, so neither Harry, Harry’s brother Prince William, 37, or even Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, were able to see him. On Mar. 30, it was reported that Charles got the OK from doctors to leave self-isolation, but just like most people in the U.K., the U.S., and other parts of the world, the royals are still encouraged to social distance from each other until the curve of the virus is flattened.

“Harry’s brother is in the U.K. and he’s not seeing their dad or grandmother either,” the source continued. “Harry is keeping in contact and checking in on his dad and gran all the time. This wasn’t something Harry was prepared for, no one was, and there’s no doubt he misses his family and wishes he could do something more, but he’s accepted that he can’t. He’s doing the right thing and following isolation rules with Meghan and the baby. Although they never could have predicted that their new life would start out like this, they don’t regret their decision to move.”

Harry and Meghan originally stayed in Canada for a few months while getting ready to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, but once the coronavirus pandemic started causing stay-at-home orders in many countries around Mar. 26, they headed to Los Angeles to be with Doria. Just a few hours before their moving news went public, it was reported that Meghan landed her first post-royal job which had her narrating a Disney Plus nature documentary called Elephants.