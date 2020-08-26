Interview
Meghan Markle Gushes About ‘Feminist’ Prince Harry Setting A ‘Beautiful Example’ For Their Son, Archie, 1

Meghan Markle proudly revealed in a conversation with Gloria Steinem that Prince Harry is a feminist, who’s going to set such a ‘beautiful example’ for their baby boy!

Days after making an impassioned speech during When We All Vote’s livestream event, Meghan Markle sat down with Gloria Steinem for a wide-ranging conversation, covering voting rights, the 2020 election, feminism, and even Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, was delighted to tell the icon during their Makers interview (watch HERE) that her husband considers himself a feminist — a blessing, considering they have a one-year-old son, Archie, together. Meghan and Gloria were discussing how being a feminist doesn’t always mean being feminine — “you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” Gloria noted — when the subject of Harry came up.

Meghan revealed that Harry had come into the room earlier and proudly told Gloria that he’s a feminist, which the Ms. Magazine founder called “wonderful.” Meghan gushed, “I look at our son, and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.” Gloria described Harry as a “nurturing father,” which sets another brilliant example for Archie.

“Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s okay to be loving and nurturing,” she stressed to Meghan. “Well said. I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that,” the duchess replied. Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019, and made it clear from the beginning that he wouldn’t have a typical royal life. Firstly, they opted to not give him a title. Before his first birthday, Meghan and Harry also moved to North America to take a step back from royal life. They’re now living comfortably in a $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion.

At the beginning of their conversation, Gloria actually welcomed Meghan back to the United States. She made it clear that she doesn’t regret the decision, responding, “me, too, for so many reasons.” Was that some subtle shade about Meghan’s life in England?