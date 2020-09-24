Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Romance Timeline: From First Meeting To Royal Wedding To Baby Archie & Beyond

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still writing their fairytale! Take a look back at their romance — from dates, to engagement, wedding, baby, and more!

We can’t believe it’s been over two years since Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, exchanged their vows and became husband and wife. In that time, so much has happened for this couple, who have become parents, and made the decision to step back from their duties as senior royals. But it took time for Meghan and Harry to write their fairytale, and they still have more chapters ahead!

As one of the most influential couples on the global stage, Harry and Meghan have shown that they are taking their own, unique path. But their relationship started out as one of the most exciting stories to follow in the modern monarchy. Take a walk down memory lane with us to relieve the couple’s romantic story.

First Public Date

Romance rumors started in summer 2016 about Harry finding love with an American actress. People put two-and-two together after seeing Suits star Meghan walking around London, despite the fact that production for her hit show was in Toronto, CA. After laying low for several months and trying to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps, Kensington Palace confirmed their romance on November 8. They even said that they’d been dating for months!

In September 2017, Meghan accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games, the young royal’s philanthropy for veterans he founded in 2014. Upon reflecting on meeting Harry for the first time, Meghan shared that the most important quality she was looking for was kindness. Meghan confessed that she “didn’t know much about him – I just asked, ‘Is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind it didn’t seem like it would make sense,” she told BBC News following their engagement announcement.

A Royal Engagement

Just two months after their appearance at the Invictus Games, Meghan and Harry sent hearts aflutter when they, along with Kensington Palace, confirmed that they were engaged! “His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read.

“The wedding will take place in Spring 2018.” In official photos captured on the November 2017 occasion, Meghan and Harry positively beamed. Meghan wore a stunning ring that included two diamonds from Harry’s mother, Princess Diana‘s, own personal collection. It was a beautiful way to pay tribute to her.

Meghan’s First Royal Christmas

Following their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan stepped right into their royal duties and began making appearances with the rest of the royal family as a couple. In December 2017, Meghan spent her first Christmas with the royals on their Sandringham Estate. The entire family, including Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine, were all in attendance. Fans even got to see Meghan courtesy to Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the holiday, Harry couldn’t help but gush about his bride-to-be and how well she adjusted to royal protocols. “It was fantastic,” the prince shared on the December 27 edition of BBC Radio 4 Today. “She really enjoyed it and the family loved having her there. There’s always that family part of Christmas, and there’s always that work element as well. Together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

A Royal Wedding Like No Other

Months after celebrating the holidays, it was time for the big day. The United Kingdom was brimming with anticipation over the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan, and on May 19, the couple exchanged their ‘I dos’ in front of millions. The ceremony was a beautiful blend of royal tradition and Meghan’s African American roots. Upon leaving the ceremony and greeting thousands who came to wish them well, the Prince and Duchess shared a kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor.

Meghan & Prince Harry Continue Royal Duties

It wasn’t long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed that they announced they were expecting their first child. The news broke in October 2018, just five months after exchanging their vows. But while the couple was excited to begin this new journey, they continued on with their royal duties, attending events and making public appearances. They were often photographed, and fans had the opportunity to see Meghan’s stunning maternity wear, much like her gorgeous ensemble pictured above!

Meghan & Prince Harry Become Parents

Almost exactly one year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married, the couple officially became parents! Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. Days later, the happy little family attended a photocall, where Archie got his first brush with the cameras. The sweet baby boy even met his great grandmother and grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, along with grandfather, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Meghan and Harry positively gushed about their son. “It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan shared at the photocall. “He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days.” Harry even added that becoming a father was “the most amazing experience [he] could ever possibly imagine.”

Meghan & Prince Harry’s Royal Duties Continue

Mere months after welcoming son Archie, Meghan and Prince Harry returned to royal duties by taking a tour of South Africa in late September 2019. The couple even brought along their son, making the trip their first as a family. Four-month-old Archie even got to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the family’s trip to Cape Town!

Meghan and Harry shared a sweet photo of Archie and the Nobel Peace Prize winner, captioning the image “Arch meets Archie! The Duke and Duchess were honored to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.” It was a very special moment for the family.

Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Although Meghan and Prince Harry’s life seemed idyllic, the truth couldn’t have been further from assumption. Away from the cameras, Meghan and Harry struggled with prying media attention and often racist attacks on Meghan from tabloid outlets. As such, the couple announced in January 2020 that they would be taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple subsequently moved to North America, closer to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. It was not a decision Prince Harry took lightly, but it was a choice he made know that “there really was no other option,” he said at an event in mid-January. On March 9, 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry made their final appearance as senior members of the royal family by attending Commonwealth Services at Westminster Abbey, pictured above.

Now, Harry and Meghan seem to be in great spirits. They’ve settled into their home in Santa Barbara and are continuing their philanthropic work, along with new ventures. Prince Harry and Meghan are truly a royal couple unlike any other, and we cannot wait to see what their journey brings them next!