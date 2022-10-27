Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’: 1st Photo Of The Cover, Release Date & Everything Else We Know

Prince Harry will release his debut memoir ‘Spare’ in January 2023.

The book is expected to cover all the major moments of Harry’s life.

Prince Harry will donate the proceeds from the book.

Prince Harry will release his debut memoir Spare in early 2023. While he and the rest of the royal family have been the subject of dozens of books, this is finally a chance for Harry, 38, to tell his story with the world from his own perspective. The book from Penguin Random House is anticipated to cover so many of the major moments from Harry’s life, including the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 to his marriage to Meghan Markle, 41, and much more.

The memoir’s announcement comes about a year and a half after the bombshell interview alongside his wife with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple spoke about their treatment by the royal family. The memoir was also announced over a month after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing at age 96. HollywoodLife has all the details released so far for you to know about Harry’s memoir.

When Does Prince Harry’s Memoir Come Out?

Prince Harry announced that he was writing the memoir in a statement in July 2021, according to The Associated Press. He promised the book would be an incredibly personal examination into his life and upbringing. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement at the time. A little over a year later, Penguin Random House announced that the book would be released on January 10, 2023. It’ll be available from all major sellers and an audiobook will also be available.

Why Is Prince Harry’s Book Called ‘Spare?’

While the publisher didn’t provide details about where the title Spare came from, it is presumably a reference to the phrase “heir and a spare,” according to the BBC. The phrase is often applied to royal children, speaking about who is in line for the throne. Given that the title is Spare, it seemingly refers to the fact that for much of Harry’s life, he was third in line for the crown, behind his father now King Charles, and brother Prince William. Harry was third in the line of succession until William’s first son Prince George was born in 2013.

Fans instantly were blown away by the title, with many people on Twitter providing speculation about what the book could entail, with some thinking it alluded to alleged favoritism of William over his brother. “In one word, the title captures the anguish of being looked at as the one held in reserve only to be used in case of emergency your whole life,” Royals journalist R.S. Locke tweeted. “This book is for every younger sibling who has been called by — and answered to — their older sibling’s name,” Bustle editor Olivia-Anne Cleary tweeted.

What Will Be Included In The Book?

While details haven’t been released, the book is expected to cover Prince Harry’s life leading up to the present day. In the announcement, the publisher recalled the tragic image of Harry and William attending their mother’s funeral as children and how heartbroken viewers all over the world were. “For Harry, this is that story at last,” the publisher wrote in the announcement. “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Proceeds From ‘Spare’ Will Be Donated

While fans will surely be excited to read the story of Harry’s life from his perspective, the Duke of Sussex also clearly wants the earnings from the book to go to those in need. The publisher announced that he’d donate the proceeds. He shared that he’d already given $1.5 million to Sentable, an organization he set up to honor his late mother by helping young people battling HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. He also donated £300,000 to WellChild, which helps children get healthcare at home, rather than in a hospital.