Where Princess Eugenie Stands With Harry & William Amidst Family Rift: ‘She Loves Them Both’ (Exclusive)

Princess Eugenie is dodging the drama between her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry! A Royal insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the princess, 32, hasn’t taken sides between the brothers as the drama between them following the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan unfolds. The source explained that she hopes eventually they’ll be able to make up.

The insider explained that Eugenie, who is Prince Andrew’s daughter, has been toeing the line between Harry, 38, and William, 40. “Eugenie’s still very close to William and Kate, she hasn’t taken sides or any nonsense like that. She loves them both and she’s known for being diplomatic, so it’s no surprise she’s been able to keep a foot in both camps,” they said.

The source continued and said that she hopes with time that she’ll be able to play a part in the two of them making up, but she does expect it to take some work. “Now, the hope is that with time she’ll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers. Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can,” they explained.

Both parts of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix in December, and the documentary details the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from royal duties. In one of the many bombshells from the docu-series, Harry detailed a meeting with the Royal family where he shared that he and his wife would be stepping away from the Royal family. Harry revealed that things got very tense in the series. ” It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles] say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth], you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he said in one of the episodes.

Despite the tension, sources have revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Harry and Meghan still want to smooth things over with the rest of the Royal family, after the documentary dropped. An insider close to the couple revealed that they’re hopeful for change. “This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William,” they said.