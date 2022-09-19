Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Mourn Queen Elizabeth II At Her Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, was joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbanks, at Her Majesty's funeral on Sept. 19.

By:
September 19, 2022 6:49AM EDT
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898639_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie looked somber as she mourned her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the late Royal’s funeral on Sept. 19. Her husband, Jack Brooksbank, was by her side to offer support on the difficult day. Eugenie and Jack were joined by other members of the Royal Family to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest 11 days after her passing. They entered the church side-by-side as they made their way to their seats. Hundreds were in attendance for the service, and Eugenie and Jack sat near other members of their family in the front of the crowd.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the funeral. (Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock)

Jack has been welcomed into the Royal Family for years, as he and Eugenie were a longtime couple when they got engaged in Jan. 2018. The two had been dating for seven years after meeting when Eugenie took a ski trip to Switzerland, where Jack was working. Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in Oct. 2018 in a wedding that was attended by members of the Royal Family. The couple’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in Feb. 2021.

Princess Eugenie leaving the funeral. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Eugenie is one of The Queen’s eight grandchildren. Her parents are Prince Andrew and Fergie, and she is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. Eugenie’s cousins are Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Princess Anne’s kids, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. On Sept. 17, all eight of the cousins stood united behind The Queen’s coffin for a 15-minute moment of respect that honored their grandmother.

All of the grandchildren were present for The Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19. Her Majesty passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After a mourning period, the official funeral was able to take place 11 days later. Thousands of people have gathered in the U.K. to visit The Queen’s coffin before over the past week before she was officially laid to rest.

