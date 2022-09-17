Prince William & Prince Harry Stand United With Cousins During Queen’s Vigil: Photos

Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their six cousins, stood united at the foot and head of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday (September 17). During the special vigil, the eight grandchildren –including Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn — gathered around the late monarch to pay their respects with a 15 minute show of quiet contemplation.

At King Charles III’s request, Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniform, as he was expecting to wear civilian clothing since he’s no longer a working royal. He had donned civilian gear for Wednesday’s funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. While Prince William also sported his military garb at the vigil, the six other grandchildren were in Morning Coat and Dark Formal Dress with Decorations.

The move was another sign that King Charless III is looking to reconcile with his younger son as relations between the families have been strained recently. After Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States, interactions between the couple and the royal family have been all but non-existent. The Sussexes were already visiting the U.K. for charity events when the Queen passed away, but, as previously reported, there were no plans to visit with William and Kate, nor his own father.

Despite Prince William and Prince Harry’s spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively, not being allowed to attend the vigil, the foursome had already reunited earlier in the week outside of Windsor Castle. The two couples greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.

The reunion came just hours after William witnessed the Accession Ceremony, where his father, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed the sovereign. Two days after the death of his mother, the former prince was elevated to the throne in an elaborate, centuries-old ceremony, which took place at St. James Palace and was broadcast live for the first time.