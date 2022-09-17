Prince William & Prince Harry Stand United With Cousins During Queen’s Vigil: Photos

All eight grandchildren of the late Queen stood at her coffin in quiet contemplation for 15 minutes as a sign of respect for their beloved grandmother.

September 17, 2022 2:29PM EDT
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
No UK for 28 days Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (13397802as) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, Westminster Hall, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry - westminster hall Princes vigil the Queens grandchildren stand guard over her coffin ,before the state funeral on monday. Vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, Westminster Hall, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their six cousins, stood united at the foot and head of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday (September 17). During the special vigil, the eight grandchildren –including Peter Phillips, Zara TindallPrincess BeatricePrincess EugenieLady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn — gathered around the late monarch to pay their respects with a 15 minute show of quiet contemplation.

Prince Harry and Prince William stood next to each other at the Queen’s vigil. (Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

At King Charles III’s request, Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniform, as he was expecting to wear civilian clothing since he’s no longer a working royal. He had donned civilian gear for Wednesday’s funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. While Prince William also sported his military garb at the vigil, the six other grandchildren were in Morning Coat and Dark Formal Dress with Decorations.

The move was another sign that King Charless III is looking to reconcile with his younger son as relations between the families have been strained recently. After Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States, interactions between the couple and the royal family have been all but non-existent. The Sussexes were already visiting the U.K. for charity events when the Queen passed away, but, as previously reported, there were no plans to visit with William and Kate, nor his own father.

Prince William and Prince Harry led their six cousins into the Queen’s vigil. (Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Despite Prince William and Prince Harry’s spouses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle respectively, not being allowed to attend the vigil, the foursome had already reunited earlier in the week outside of Windsor Castle. The two couples greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.

The reunion came just hours after William witnessed the Accession Ceremony, where his father, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed the sovereign. Two days after the death of his mother, the former prince was elevated to the throne in an elaborate, centuries-old ceremony, which took place at St. James Palace and was broadcast live for the first time.

