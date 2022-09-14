Prince Harry Cries & Wipe Away His Tears At Queen’s Service: Photos

Meghan Markle comforted Harry by holding his hand as they left the service at Westminster Hall in London. See photos of the touching moments here.

September 14, 2022
Prince Harry got emotional during the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14. Harry, 37, who wore his black mourning suit with his four military medals attached, was photographed wiping tears away shortly after the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin was carried away from Buckingham Palace for the final time. Meghan Markle, 41, could be seen standing next to her husband, intently reading the service pamphlet.

Although it is tradition for the British royal family to not display such emotions in public, Harry was not the only royal whose feelings got the best of them during the somber event. Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was seen tending to her tears while in Westminster Hall as well. Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was also spotted turned to the side wiping her tears away.

Prince Edward, 58, and Prince Andrew, 62, walked in the procession behind their late mother’s casket as it traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster along with their other two siblings, King Charles III, 73, and Anne, Princess Royal, 72.  Her grandsons, Prince William, 40, Prince Harry, and Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, 44, also participated in the procession.

Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle joined their husbands once they reached Westminster. Meghan comforted Harry as they walked out after the reception by holding his hand. He had a serious facial expression, while the mother of two looked quite somber. Meghan wore an all-black ensemble complete with a black fascinator hat.

Kate wore a similar outfit as she supported William, the new Prince of Wales. However, due to royal protocol, they did not show any public displays of affection. William mourned his grandmother in his military uniform.

The queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19, and her casket will remain in Westminster Abbey until then. The queen passed on Sept. 8, and the family has put on a united front as they attend traditional mourning services. Meghan and Harry, who moved to California in 2020, were in London before Queen Elizabeth’s death and have not returned home since.

