Princess Anne: 5 Things To Know About The Royal After Prince Philip’s Death

One of the most prominent Royal Family members, there’s a lot more to Princess Anne than meets the eye, Here are five things you need to know about the late Prince Philip’s daughter.

Princess Anne, 70, is in the spotlight once again after the death of her father Prince Philip. The Royal Family member, who has been Princess Royal since 1987, released a statement in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh through the Royal Family’s Instagram account on Apr. 11 along with a heartwarming black and white photo of her sitting and smiling with him.

“You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate,” she said in the opening of the statement. “His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

“I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities,” she continued. “I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world. I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched. We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

She’s The Second Child Of Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip.

Princess Anne was born on Aug. 15, 1950 and is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Apr. 9. She is the younger sister to Prince Charles, who is the first in line for the throne of England and older sister to Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Princess Anne Holds A Very Unique Title.

While the Royal Family member is widely referred to as Princess Anne, she actually holds the title Princess Royal. As the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, she naturally received the title of Princess upon birth. However, in 1987, the Queen granted her the additional title of the Princess Royal. “It is a title that remains for life,” royal writer Duncan Larcombe told Town & Country.

She Once Foiled Her Own Kidnapping Plot.

As royalists and fans of the famous family know all too well, Princess Anne has a very stern and fierce personality. So much so that in 1974, she stopped an attempt made by a 26-year-old man to kidnap her. Anne was being driven in a limo when a car swerved in front of her chauffeur. The young assailant got out of his car and began shooting at Anne’s guard, injuring a number of people. Once he was in the limo, himself, her would-be kidnapper tried to force her out of the car, but she wouldn’t budge. “It was all so infuriating; I kept saying I didn’t want to get out of the car, and I was not going to get out of the car,” she said, according to the BBC. “I nearly lost my temper with him, but I knew that if I did, I should hit him and he would shoot me.”

She Loves Equestrianism.

Like many members of the Royal Family, Princess Anne loves to ride horses. But instead of polo, the royal is a big Equestrian rider and has enjoyed the sport since she was very young. In fact, in 1976, Princess Anne competed in the Olympic Games and rode one of her mother’s own horses. She now serves as the President of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Princess Anne Has Been Married Twice.

During Anne’s time as a young royal, divorce was quite taboo and often looked down upon by the Royal Family. However, both she, and her brother Prince Charles and Prince Andrew along with her aunt Princess Margaret would each divorce their first spouses. Following her 19-year marriage to Mark Phillips, whom she had two children with (Zara Phillips and Peter Phillips), Princess Anne went on to marry Timothy Laurence in 1992 and they have been together since.