Prince Louis Reportedly Attending King Charles' Coronation, But Still No Seats For Harry & Meghan's Kids

Prince Louis and his siblings, George and Charlotte, are expected to have front row tickets for the coronation. No such luck yet for their adorable cousins, Archie and Lilibet.

March 18, 2023
Prince Louis is expected to be sitting next to his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for their grandfather’s coronation. The three royal children will join their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in a carriage behind new monarch King Charles III and Queen (Consort) Camilla during the official ceremony in May, according to The Times.

Prince Louis is reportedly attending Charles’ coronation. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The news comes as Prince Louis’ cousins, Archie and Lilibet, reportedly have not been invited to the royal shindig. Their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were offered tickets, as HollywoodLife reported, and have yet to formally respond. Despite the tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace, the Times source said the Palace is “making plans” for Archie and Lilibet to join in on the celebration.

Archie and Lilibet’s possible involvement follows the happy news of their new royal titles. With Harry’s dad becoming king after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ children are afforded the titles of prince and princess respectively, per Buckingham Palace’s website, where kids are listed as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan even used the designation when confirming Lilibet’s recent christening, saying, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

When Archie and Lilibet were born, they did not receive such nifty titles, as they were merely the great-grandchildren of the ruling monarch. Instead, they were styled as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.” However, when the Queen Mother passed away in September 2022, everyone’s position appeared to have been boosted, including Charles’ second wife Camilla

As fans know, there has been royal family strife ever since Harry and Meghan dropped their royal duties, made scandalous claims against Buckingham Palace and jetted off to California. With the title news, and possible invitation for the little ones, it appears there may be moves for reconciliation.

