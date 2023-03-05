King Charles Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Coronation

King Charles has officially extended an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation on May 6 2023 in London. The monarch, 74, sent the invitation via “email correspondence” the Sunday Times confirmed on Sunday, March 5 via a statement from a rep from the Archewell founders. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the outlet shared of the statement.

The extension comes just a day after another bombshell interview with Canadian therapist Dr. Gabor Maté. “I certainly have felt throughout my life, from my younger years, that I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container. And I know that my mum felt the same,” Harry said during the conversation, in which Maté also diagnosed him with ADD. He also said that sharing his experience was “an act of service” in which he hoped would help other people.

Shortly after the release of memoir Spare, rumors began swirling that Harry and Meghan may not receive an invite to the coronation after sharing candid and shocking details about their experience as Senior Royals as well as stepping down from their positions. While promoting the book, the Duke of Sussex also addressed that he wasn’t sure if he would be present for the historical event — which would be the first coronation since his grandmother’s in 1953.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry admitted to ITV. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he also said.

In the book, Harry also revealed past interactions with his father — including one where the King joked he may not he his real father, but perhaps the son of Major James Hewitt. “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!” Charles allegedly said per the book. “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt,” he then wrote.