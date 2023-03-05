King Charles Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Coronation

A Sussex rep did not confirm if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted the invitation, which was sent by 'email correspondence.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 5, 2023 4:14PM EST
View gallery
Prince Charles at The British Embassy Prince Charles attends a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Oct 2019 His Royal Highness will be the guest of honour at a reception to celebrate UK-Japan partnerships hosted by British Ambassador HE Paul Madden at his Residence. His Royal Highness will greet guests, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Taro Aso, in the Residence Garden. Before departure, His Royal Highness will make closing remarks. The British Embassy and British Council in Japan are running a ‘UK in JAPAN 2019-20' campaign until the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in September 2020. The campaign will showcase the best of UK business, culture, science and education, and work to deepen existing, and create new partnerships between the UK and Japan. The reception will serve as the opening of ‘UK House’ which will host a series of events throughout the year-long campaign. Food and drink from all corners of the UK including Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb will be served with a Japanese twist.
As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, His Majesty King Charles III visited JW3, a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. Founded by Dame Vivien Duffield DBE, JW3 opened in October 2013 with a vision of a vibrant, diverse, unified British-Jewish community, inspired by and engaged with Jewish arts, culture, learning and life. King Charles III watched local school girls wrap presents King Charles III visits JW3 Jewish Community Centre, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, His Majesty King Charles III visited JW3, a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. Founded by Dame Vivien Duffield DBE, JW3 opened in October 2013 with a vision of a vibrant, diverse, unified British-Jewish community, inspired by and engaged with Jewish arts, culture, learning and life. King Charles III danced at pre-Chanukah reception being hosted on site for Holocaust survivors, King Charles III visits JW3 Jewish Community Centre, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

King Charles has officially extended an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation on May 6 2023 in London. The monarch, 74, sent the invitation via “email correspondence” the Sunday Times confirmed on Sunday, March 5 via a statement from a rep from the Archewell founders. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the outlet shared of the statement.

The extension comes just a day after another bombshell interview with Canadian therapist Dr. Gabor Maté. “I certainly have felt throughout my life, from my younger years, that I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container. And I know that my mum felt the same,” Harry said during the conversation, in which Maté also diagnosed him with ADD. He also said that sharing his experience was “an act of service” in which he hoped would help other people.

King Charles has invited Harry and Meghan to his coronation. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Shortly after the release of memoir Spare, rumors began swirling that Harry and Meghan may not receive an invite to the coronation after sharing candid and shocking details about their experience as Senior Royals as well as stepping down from their positions. While promoting the book, the Duke of Sussex also addressed that he wasn’t sure if he would be present for the historical event — which would be the first coronation since his grandmother’s in 1953.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry admitted to ITV. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he also said.

In the book, Harry also revealed past interactions with his father — including one where the King joked he may not he his real father, but perhaps the son of Major James Hewitt. “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!” Charles allegedly said per the book. “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt,” he then wrote.

More From Our Partners

ad