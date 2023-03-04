Prince Harry Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With PTSD & ADD During Dr. Maté Interview

Prince Harry, 38, was diagnosed on the spot when he sat down for a live conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday. The Duke of Sussex discussed his memoir Spare and his life during the livestream, and the doctor concluded that he had post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit disorder (ADD), anxiety, and depression, according to TMZ. He explained that he came up with the diagnosis after reading about Harry and talking to him.

The doctor also added that the disorders are mostly a result of his childhood, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. Harry seemed to accept the diagnoses during the stream, the outlet reported, and even revealed he’d already been diagnosed with PTSD by his own personal therapist.

In addition to being diagnosed, Harry reportedly opened up about his past substance abuse. Although he apparently said he distanced himself from cocaine because he felt no benefit from it, he praised marijuana and psychedelics for helping him become more clear. He also said that he feels people who criticize him for speaking out about his personal struggles are doing more harm because it could discourage others from opening up and getting the help they may need.

Another topic that came up during the discussion between Harry and Dr. Maté was Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children. He credited the Duchess of Sussex for saving his life and freeing him of the Royal institution and said he wants to make sure to give his children, Archie, 3, and Lilbet, 1, a lot of love and affection to make up for what he lacked as a child.

Before Harry sat down for his live interview, he and Meghan, who moved to a main residence in Southern California in 2020, made headlines when Harry’s dad, King Charles, evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, where they lived in England. The property will reportedly go to Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew. “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” Harry and Meghan’s rep told Page Six.

The couple will reportedly have their belongings shipped to their home in the United States, and they haven’t been offered a new residence at the royal Windsor Estate. The late Queen Elizabeth gifted Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage after their wedding in 2018.