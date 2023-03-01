Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Photographed Out For 1st Time Since ‘Spare’ Became A Bestseller

Despite the poor weather hitting Southern California on Tuesday (Feb. 28), nothing could rain on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s parade. With Harry, 38, now a New York Times bestselling author, he and Meghan, 41, were all smiles when they arrived at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, their first night out since the release of Spare. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Meghan stepped out of a black car while wearing leather pants, a beige cardigan, and some fierce pumps. The former Suits star smiled from ear to ear as she entered the restaurant.

Harry, who got out of the car first, sported a gray cardigan, a dark t-shirt, jeans, and clean shoes. A bodyguard held an umbrella for King Charles‘s son and Meghan as they exited the vehicle and made their way into the members-only club. The eatery — owned by Jeff Klein, who Page Six notes “also runs the famed Sunset Tower hotel” — bans cellphones and photos, meaning that Meghan and Harry could enjoy their date night in peace.

As of Mar. 1, Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, is atop The New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction bestsellers list and the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list. The Guinness World Records reports, “Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, after shifting 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the UK, US, and Canada.”

Though Prince Harry has been on the interview circuit to promote Spare, Meghan has kept a relatively low profile – to the point where her appearance in Clevr’s video celebrating the plant-based latte brand’s success made headlines. She and Harry were also spotted together in the YouTube video of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal that was shared on Feb. 2, but beyond that, the two haven’t made any major public appearances together.

Spare has sent shockwaves throughout the British royal family with everything he’s shared. From the alleged fight with Prince William to accusing his father of “planting” stories about William’s kids to the fight Meghan had with Kate Middleton via text message, the memoir has rattled Buckingham Palace to its foundation. It’s unclear if the family can mend fences after this. King Charles III is reportedly evicting Harry and Meghan from their Frogmore Cottage on the royal family’s Windsor Estate in the U.K., with Charles reportedly giving it to the disgraced Prince Andrew.