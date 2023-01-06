Prince Harry Insists In Interview William ‘Wanted Me To Hit Him Back’ During Alleged Fight

Prince Harry delved further into his tension with Prince William in a new trailer for his Jan. 8 interview with ITV. In the preview clip, Harry discussed a particular altercation where his brother allegedly got physical with him. “What was different here was the level of frustration,” Harry claimed. “I talk about the ‘red mist’ that I had or so many years, and I saw this ‘red mist’ in him. He wanted me to hit him back. But I chose not to.”

Although the clip doesn’t specify what exactly happened during this incident, it is likely a reference to an altercation that Harry discusses in his upcoming memoir, Spare. An excerpt from the book was released earlier this week by The Guardian, and it features Harry discussing a situation where William allegedly got physical with him. The fight occurred after William referred to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, as “rude,” “abrasive,” and “difficult,” according to Harry. Harry said the negative comments hit particularly hurtful because they were a “parrot of the press narrative” about Meghan.

Harry claimed that William got physical with him after he told his brother that he couldn’t talk to him when he was so angry. “It all happened so fast,” Harry wrote in the book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Although Harry’s book will not be released until Jan. 10, several media outlets have posted information from the memoir after reading leaked copies. The book follows a six-part docuseries about Harry and Meghan’s relationship, Harry & Meghan, which aired on Netflix in December. Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020, and are now sharing their side of why they ultimately made that decision. The move has led to tension in Harry’s relationship with his brother, William, and father, King Charles, which has yet to be repaired.