‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Doc Part 2: Prince William Screams At Harry & More Top Moments

The final 3 episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on December 15.

Prince Harry opened up about the breakdown of his relationship with Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed how Tyler Perry helped them out in their time of need.

The final three episodes of the Harry & Meghan docuseries pulled back the curtain on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey to breaking away from the royal family. The first part of the docuseries premiered on December 8, followed by the second and final part on December 15.

Part 2 of Harry & Meghan picked up at their 2018 royal wedding and followed the couple all the way to 2022. As they chronicled the highs and lows of what they experienced, the couple made a number of revelations along the way. From moving out of the U.K. to the infamous Sandringham family meeting to Tyler Perry helping the couple, Harry and Meghan’s journey has been anything but easy. Here are the top moments from Part 2 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Prince William Screamed At Prince Harry At Sandringham

Prince Harry met with Prince William, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and Queen Elizabeth II to discuss his and Meghan’s future plans with the royal family. He met with them at Sandringham and went to the meeting with the “same proposal that we’d already made publicly. But once I got there, I was given 5 options. One being, all in, no change. Five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out. Have our own jobs, but also work in support of the Queen. It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

Prince Harry admitted that the “saddest part” of this fallout has been “this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side. Part of that, I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance.”

Prince Harry Was ‘Devastated’ Over Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Thoughts

Meghan was candid about how she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie during her 2021 Oprah interview. During the docuseries, Prince Harry opened up about how he felt about Meghan’s struggles.

“I was devastated. I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling. But I never thought that it would get to that stage,” Prince Harry said. “And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what are people gonna think if we don’t go to this event. We’re gonna be late. And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Prince Harry Was Never Told About Joint Statement With Prince William

The same day as the Sandringham meeting, a story was put out that alleged Prince William had “bullied” Harry and Meghan out of the royal family. After getting in his car to leave Sandringham, Prince Harry learned a joint statement had been released by him and Prince William refuting the story. However, Prince Harry had no part in this joint statement.

“I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that,” Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle Had Never Met Tyler Perry Before Asking For Help

Tyler reached out to Meghan ahead of her wedding to wish her well. He also offered to help her and Prince Harry if they ever needed it. When Meghan and Harry left the U.K. for Canada after stepping down as senior royals, she called Tyler.

“I was just a wreck. I was just crying and crying,” Meghan revealed in the docuseries. Tyler admitted he “could hear the fear” in her voice. Tyler said Meghan was “afraid of them [the media] destroying her, or going crazy, or them making her think she was crazy.” He continued, “I saw my mother be abused for years. I knew the symptoms. I knew it was like… This woman was abused. And so was he.”

Tyler extended a helping hand. He offered up his Los Angeles mansion and security to keep the couple and their son safe. “They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy. They didn’t… They did not have a plan,” Tyler said in the docuseries.

Meghan Markle Revealed Details About Her Miscarriage

After staying in Tyler’s home for a few months, Prince Harry and Meghan moved to their home in Santa Barbara in 2020. Meghan became pregnant with her second child while suing the Daily Mail for publishing a letter she wrote to her father without her consent. “The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Meghan revealed.

In the final episode of the docuseries, Prince Harry noted that he believe the drama surrounding the lawsuit was responsible for Meghan’s miscarriage. “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” Harry said. “I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Beyonce Texted Meghan Markle After The Oprah Interview

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Beyonce sent Meghan a text. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected,” Meghan told Harry about Bey’s text. “She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” Prince Harry responded, “That’s well said.”