Meghan Markle Reveals Beyonce Texted Her After The Oprah Interview: ‘She Wants Me To Feel Safe’

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan received a text from the one and only Beyonce. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan says in the final episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Beyonce told Meghan that she was “just checking in.” Even Prince Harry was starstruck by Beyonce reaching out. “Go and call her,” Prince Harry quips.

Meghan proceeds to read the words Beyonce texted to her. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” Meghan tells her husband. Prince Harry says, “That’s well said.”

Following the interview, Prince William texted Prince Harry. In the docuseries footage, Meghan walks over to Prince Harry after he gets the text from his brother and hugs him. They do not read the text out loud.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that there were concerns by someone in the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin color would be. “They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Oprah. Meghan added that, at the time, there was “the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Prince Harry and Meghan declined to reveal who said these racially charged comments. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” Harry said in the interview. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Following the bombshell claim, Buckingham Palace released the following statement: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”