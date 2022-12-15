Meghan Markle Reveals Beyonce Texted Her After The Oprah Interview: ‘She Wants Me To Feel Safe’

In new footage from their Netflix docuseries, Meghan Markle reads a text to Prince Harry that she got from Beyonce after their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

By:
December 15, 2022 7:17AM EST
Beyonce Prince Harry Meghan Markle
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Ripple Of Hope Gala Hilton Hotel, NY. 06 Dec 2022 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Photo credit: Mayer RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA924100_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan received a text from the one and only Beyonce. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan says in the final episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Beyonce told Meghan that she was “just checking in.” Even Prince Harry was starstruck by Beyonce reaching out. “Go and call her,” Prince Harry quips.

Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Oprah interview. (Joe Pugliese)

Meghan proceeds to read the words Beyonce texted to her. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed,” Meghan tells her husband. Prince Harry says, “That’s well said.”

Following the interview, Prince William texted Prince Harry. In the docuseries footage, Meghan walks over to Prince Harry after he gets the text from his brother and hugs him. They do not read the text out loud.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that there were concerns by someone in the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin color would be. “They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Oprah. Meghan added that, at the time, there was “the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Beyonce
Beyonce texted Meghan Markle after the epic Oprah interview. (Richard Young/Shutterstock/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan declined to reveal who said these racially charged comments. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” Harry said in the interview. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Following the bombshell claim, Buckingham Palace released the following statement: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad