Tyler Perry Defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Love After Funeral Reports Target Couple

'These two people love each other', Tyler Perry gushed on a recent episode of 'TODAY'. Watch his full interview here.

By:
September 23, 2022 8:20PM EDT
Tyler perry supports Meghan Markle Prince Harry
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/MEGA

Tyler Perry just wants a love like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 53-year-old actor and filmmaker gushed about his friends’ love during his Sept. 21 appearance on the TODAY show as he recalled letting them crash at his Los Angeles mansion as they searched for a family home after they first moved to America and famously left their royal duties behind. “What I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew [is] how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he said.

“The love that they have is really, really moving,” he continued. “If I don’t have that … what she and Harry have then I don’t want it. It’s really amazing.”

The Madea creator’s support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after some unfavorable reports circulated about their time in London as they mourned the late  Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8. For instance, one report claimed an actor was paid to hug Meghan, 41, as she greeted mourners outside Windsor castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s important to note that the Princess of Wales, 40, also hugged mourners, breaking royal protocol. Another report claimed that the royal family tried to hide Meghan’s presence at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral by partially covering her face during the live broadcast with a candle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step out together publicly to mourn Queen Elizabeth (Photo: MEGA)

As fans know, the tension between the British royal family and the happy couple was at an all-time high following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Prince William, 40, and Harry, 38, have only seen each other four times since then: The first at the funeral for Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, the second at a ceremony in July to unveil a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, and the third for the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer. The fourth reunion was for their grandmother’s funeral. And although reports have circulated that the brothers are trying to patch things up, things are still not completely repaired.

Harry and Meghan are still trying to fix their relations with the rest of their royal family as well. Meghan even reportedly boldly requested a one-on-one chat with King Charles III, 73, before she and Harry left the UK after the queen’s funeral “to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs, and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.” While it does not appear that the meeting happened, it shows that there still may be an opportunity to reconcile.

More From Our Partners

ad