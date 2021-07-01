Prince William & Prince Harry Smile Together As They Reunite To Unveil Tribute Statue To Mother Princess Diana: Photos

The royal siblings reunited to honor their late mother. See photos of William and Harry all smiles together at the July 1 event.

Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited for a special occasion. The royal siblings gathered at Kensington Palace in London on July 1 to attend the unveiling of a statue that honors their late mother Princess Diana; the statue was unveiled at the Sunken Garden — a place believed to have been Diana’s favorite spot on the grounds of the palace — on what would have been the late princess’ 60th birthday.

William, 39, and Harry, 36, were all smiles together as they released a massive green covering to unveil the magnificent statue of Diana for the public to see. Both men looked dapper for the occasion: William was dressed in a navy suit with a blue checkered tie, while Harry matched his brother by also wearing a navy suit but opted for a light gray tie.

William and Harry both commissioned the statue back in 2017 in an effort to “recognize [Diana’s] positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world,” per a press statement released by the palace at the time. “Our mother touched so many lives,” the brothers said in a joint statement. “We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Harry returned to his native country on June 25, while wife Meghan Markle stayed in California to care for their two children Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, whom they recently welcomed in June. The unveiling marked the Duke of Sussex’s second return to the U.K. this year. In April, Harry reunited with Queen Elizabeth II and co. for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, who died early that month at the age of 99.

The funeral marked Harry and William’s first reunion in over a year — and all eyes were on the siblings following Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey just one month prior in March. The interview painted a portrait of deep strife within the royals prior to Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members, including assertions of racism and the revelation that Meghan had become suicidal. (William, for his part, addressed the interview a few days after, telling a reporter, “We’re very much not a racist family.”)

Much like their reunion at the funeral, Harry and William remained cordial at the statue unveiling. In fact, one photo showed the siblings with huge grins on their faces as they walked side-by-side at the Sunken Garden. It’s so nice to see the brothers reunited for such a special reason!