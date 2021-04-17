See Pics & Video

Prince William & Prince Harry Reunite For Grandfather Prince Philip’s Funeral Procession — Watch

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge departs Kensington Palace. Later today she will attend the funeral of Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle . Funeral of Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, London, UK - 17 Apr 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Prince Philip Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 17 Apr 2021
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England . Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 17 Apr 2021
Members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip during his funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, . Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 17 Apr 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Prince Harry has reunited with his brother William at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, for the first time since his bombshell Oprah interview.

Prince Harry and Prince William have reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral on April 17. Princess Diana‘s sons walked side by side with their cousin Peter Phillips, 43, who is the son of Princess Anne. Both brothers appeared somber as they walked among the 15-member procession, led by their father, Prince Charles.

Their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who was married to Philip for more than 70 years, sat in St. George’s Chapel, accompanied by a lady-in-waiting. The funeral was attended by just 30 family members, amid strict COVID-19 protocols in the U.K., and marked the first time the brothers had seen each other since Harry’s tell-all interview with wife Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey on March 7.

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen walking in the procession for their grandfather Prince Philip. (Shutterstock)

“I love William to bits,” Harry said of his older brother during the bombshell sit-down. “We’ve been through hell together…a shared experience, but we’re on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully,” he continued. Following the interview, CBS correspondent Gayle King offered an update on where the brother’s relationship stands.

Prince Philip’s funeral marks the first time Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited in over a year. Here, the pair are seen as part of the 15 member procession on Saturday, April 17. (Shutterstock)

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” Gayle said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” Their grandfather’s funeral was the first time that the two were seen publicly in quite some time, amid longstanding rumors of a rift between the pair.

Of course, it was sad circumstances that brought them back together, so soon after Harry’s controversial Oprah interview. Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 on April 9. Harry made the trip overseas by himself to attend the funeral of the Royal Family’s patriarch. Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, was instructed by doctors to remain at home in California, as her summer 2021 due date nears.