Prince Philip Dead: Duke Of Edinburgh & Queen Elizabeth II’s Husband Dies At 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has sadly passed away at the age of 99.

The UK is in mourning. The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died on April 9 , Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. Philip, Queen Elizabeth II‘s husband of 73 years, was 99 years old. “It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Palace. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family will join people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip married Queen Elizabeth in 1947, and they shared a loyal and loving marriage for over seven decades. The royal was a member of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, born into the Greek and Danish royal families. With Elizabeth, we was the father to four children: Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York. He was, of course, the grandfather to Prince Harry and Prince William, and great-grandfather to William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Harry’s son, Archie.

Sadly, his death was not unexpected, as the prince had suffered frightening health issues in the months leading up to his passing. In February 2021, Philip was admitted to the hospital on the recommendation of his doctor after “feeling unwell.” He was kept in the hospital for several days for “observation and rest.” Philip was admitted to the hospital for a planned hip surgery 2018. People feared the worst when Philip opted out of Easter church services with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on April 1. The previous week, he was also unable to attend the tradition Maundy service held at St. George’s Chapel, but all was well.

He made to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018, and impressed royal lovers with his appearance. Still, his old age continued to catch up to him in the years following, and in Dec. 2019, he was advised to go to the hospital to treat a “pre-existing condition.” Earlier that year, he had been involved in a serious car accident in which his vehicle overturned, but escaped unscathed. Our hearts ache for the royal family knowing that their beloved Philip has passed. May he rest in peace.