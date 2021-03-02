Exclusive

What Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hope To Accomplish With New Oprah Interview Amid ‘False Narratives’

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah Interview
MEGA
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Reporter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much anticipated interview with Oprah will air on March 7. Here’s what they hope it will mean for their future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up to Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming interview that will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to their marriage, to why they chose to leave their royal stations and move to California. And sources close to the couple tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have high hopes for the very revealing interview.

“Their intention is that after this interview people understand their reasons better,” explained a source. “The hope is that with their truth out there, in their own words, it will put a stop to all the false narratives.”

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s sit down interview with Oprah will air March 7 on CBS. [MEGA]
As for why they chose Oprah for their big sit down, our source says it all comes down to their longstanding friendship. “They trust Oprah, that is the number one reason for sitting down with her. She is a dear friend so there is a genuine level of comfort there, it makes it easier to open up.”
“What they went through that caused them to step down is incredibly personal, and not necessarily easy to talk about,” the source continued. “So, having someone they know asking the questions makes all the difference.”
Although Harry recently made a surprise appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, they will sit down together with Oprah. “Meghan and Harry are a united front, so it was important that they do this big interview together,” said our source.
“One thing that is so amazing about Harry is the way he always protects Meghan, he’s just so solid,” the source added. “And she always has his back too, they’re a team. It’s the way they do everything and this interview was no different.”
The royal couple, who already share one child, 22-month-old Archie, will soon be adding to their “team.” They revealed last month, on Feb. 14, that Meghan is pregnant with their second baby.
The news is especially sweet because Meghan announced in November that she had experienced a miscarriage. But, with the support of her husband she overcame the heartbreak. As HollywoodLife previously reported Meghan thinks Harry is an “incredible dad. [He’s] so loving and so hands on,” the source shared. “She feels fortunate to have a partner like him.”
Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry will air Sunday, March 7, on CBS.