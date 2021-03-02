What Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hope To Accomplish With New Oprah Interview Amid ‘False Narratives’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much anticipated interview with Oprah will air on March 7. Here’s what they hope it will mean for their future.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up to Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming interview that will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to their marriage, to why they chose to leave their royal stations and move to California. And sources close to the couple tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have high hopes for the very revealing interview.

“Their intention is that after this interview people understand their reasons better,” explained a source. “The hope is that with their truth out there, in their own words, it will put a stop to all the false narratives.”

As for why they chose Oprah for their big sit down, our source says it all comes down to their longstanding friendship. “They trust Oprah, that is the number one reason for sitting down with her. She is a dear friend so there is a genuine level of comfort there, it makes it easier to open up.” “What they went through that caused them to step down is incredibly personal, and not necessarily easy to talk about,” the source continued. “So, having someone they know asking the questions makes all the difference.”

Although Harry recently made a surprise appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, they will sit down together with Oprah. “Meghan and Harry are a united front, so it was important that they do this big interview together,” said our source.

“One thing that is so amazing about Harry is the way he always protects Meghan, he’s just so solid,” the source added. “And she always has his back too, they’re a team. It’s the way they do everything and this interview was no different.”

The royal couple, who already share one child, 22-month-old Archie, will soon be adding to their "team." They revealed last month, on Feb. 14, that Meghan is pregnant with their second baby.

HollywoodLife previously reported Meghan thinks Harry is an "incredible dad. [He's] so loving and so hands on," the source shared. "She feels fortunate to have a partner like him." The news is especially sweet because Meghan announced in November that she had experienced a miscarriage. But, with the support of her husband she overcame the heartbreak.

Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry will air Sunday, March 7, on CBS.