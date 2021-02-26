Prince Harry Reveals Why He & Meghan Markle Left The Royals: ‘It Was Destroying My Mental Health’

Prince Harry admitted he did ‘what any father or husband’ would do as he opened up about his monumental decision during an intimate interview with friend James Corden.

Prince Harry, 36, got candid with friend James Corden, 42, about why he and wife Meghan Markle, 39, “stepped back” from the Royal Family. “It was never walking away — it was stepping back instead of stepping down. It was a really difficult environment as a lot of people saw,” he said during a Feb. 25 interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden. “We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health. It was toxic,” he explained, referencing the couple’s monumental decision to step back from their roles as working senior royals in 2020.

As part of the decision, the couple also left the United Kingdom with 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and settled in Montecito, California. “I did what any father or any husband would do,” Harry went on. “We never walked away…I will always be contributing but my life is public service,” he concluded. He also compared his experience with tabloids to Netflix’s fictional series The Crown, which is a dramatized look at Queen Elizabeth II‘s now 65 year reign.

“They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth,” he noted of the popular show, which has now run for four seasons. In the most recent episodes, the late Princess Diana entered the fold, brilliantly played by Emma Corrin. “Of course it’s is not strictly accurate…I’m way more comfortable with The Crown then reading stories about my family and my wife or myself. That is obviously fiction, take it how you will — but [other stories] are being reported on as fact. I have a real issue with that,” he explained.

Although they’re thousands of miles from Harry’s family, including his grandparents Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, Harry revealed he still keeps in touch with them via Zoom. The Queen recently issued a statement congratulating Harry and Meghan on their second pregnancy, which they announced earlier this month. “Her Majesty, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” the statement, released by Buckingham Palace, read.

Harry and Meghan were absolutely beaming in the black-and-white photo accompanying their own happy news! The Suits alum proudly cradled her growing bump as she and Harry looked carefree and relaxed while sitting under a tree. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” Harry and Megan’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” they then confirmed.