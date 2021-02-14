Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Expecting 2nd Child: ‘Archie’s Going To Be a Big Brother’ — See Pic

Baby Archie is going to be a big brother! Meghan Markle is officially expecting her second child with Prince Harry just months after confirming her tragic miscarriage.

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36! The couple — who tied the knot in May 2018 — are expecting baby #2. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a statement issued to HollywoodLife read from a representative for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the statement also read. The couple also released a stunning photo along with the announcement, taken by Misan Harriman. Meghan’s growing baby bump can be seen in the sweet black-and-white candid as she and Harry sit under a tree.

Meghan and Harry are already parents to adorable son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, who they welcomed in May 2019! They confirmed they were pregnant the first time around via the Royal Family, including Harry’s brother Prince William, 38, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 38, who noted they were “very pleased” by the news via the Kensington Royal Twitter account.

Archie has become quite the star on social media, taking center stage in the couple’s Christmas card back in Dec. 2019. In the sweet black-and-white photo, taken by Meghan’s close pal and Morning Show star Janina Gavankar, Archie crawls right up to the camera with an inquisitive look on his face! He looked so much like his stunning mom in the snap, showing off his big brown eyes. The little boy has been growing up in front of our very eyes, and with his warmth and happy spirit radiating through his pics and videos.

The pregnancy news comes after Meghan and Harry’s whirlwind departure from royal duties in Jan. 2020 and some difficult personal loss. The couple spent the early part of 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia, in a stunning, picturesque mansion that was arranged by music producer David Foster, where Meghan also visited gorgeous Vancouver. After announcing that they intended to spend their time in both Canada and the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan relocated to her native of Los Angeles, California in March 2020.

Since arriving in California, the couple have kept a fairly low profile, stepping out with protective face masks to volunteer for those in need, as well as on another Beverly Hills outing. She has also given glimpses of their whopping $14M Santa Barbara Mansion recently while chatting with clients from clothing charity Smart Works. Sadly, in November 2020, Meghan and Harry suffered a devastate loss.

Meghan opened up in an emotional personal essay about enduring a miscarriage. “I dropped to the floor,” she recalled. “[I] sensed that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan’s New York Times piece read.

“We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing,” another excerpt from the article read. After such a devestating loss, we’re so happy for Meghan and Harry and wish them well on this next chapter in their lives.