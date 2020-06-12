Jessica Mulroney: 5 Things To Know About Meghan Markle’s BFF Whose TV Show Was Pulled

Jessica Mulroney became headline news for reasons outside of her friendship with Meghan Markle when she was axed from her television show after a ‘white privilege’ spat with a black influencer.

Jessica Mulroney is now out of a job in her native Canada. The 40-year-old, who became internationally famous when her BFF Meghan Markle, 38, started getting very serious with now husband Prince Harry, 35, had her CTV show I Do, Redo pulled after serious accusations came to light. Sasha Exeter, a black influencer with a massive following on social media, posted an 12-minute video on Wednesday, June 10, which included many allegations against the mother-of-three.

Here are 5 things to know about that situation and who Jessica is prior to it all going down.

1: Details, Details & More Details. Sasha explained during the clip that she put a “generic call to action” last week for fellow social media influencers to use their platforms and voices to support Black Lives Matter and the Black community. She claimed that Jess “took offense” to her doing that. “What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June the 3rd,” Sasha claimed. She referred to it as her “Amy Cooper” experience in relation to when a White woman called the police on a Black bird watcher who simply asked her to leash her dog in Central Park last month.

2: Jessica Apologized In Sasha’s Comments Section. “You are right when you say ‘this sh*t needs to stop.’ As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs,” Jessica wrote. “I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused.”

3: The Damage Is Done. A June 11 statement by CTV’s parent company addressed the issue head on after Sasha’s video was posted. “Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify black voices, and not minimize them,” it read. “Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.”

4: What Jessica Was Known For Beforehand. She’s perhaps best known for being the stylist for Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Jessica has also had a longtime friendship with Meghan ever since the two met in 2011 when the former Royal moved to Toronto to film Suits. She played a big part in Meghan’s wedding to Harry in May 2018 by wrangling both the page boys and fellow bridesmaids that day.

5. She’s Canadian “royalty” herself. Jessica is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. They have three kids together: twin sons Brian and John, 9, and daughter Ivy, 7.