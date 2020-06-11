Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Fired From TV Show After ‘White Privilege’ Spat With Black Influencer
Fashion stylist, television personality and Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney has been fired from a Canadian TV show after alleged ‘very problematic behavior’ towards a Black fashion influencer.
Meghan Markle‘s best friend Jessica Mulroney just lost a big TV job in her native Canada. CTV has pulled the 40-year-old fashion stylist’s reality show I Do, Redo and fired Jessica following allegations of “very problematic behavior and antics” by Black Canadian fashion influencer Sasha Exeter. Less than 24 hours after Sasha posted the 11 minute video to her Instagram on June 10, alleging Jessica of “sending me a threat in writing,” Jessica’s show had been yanked from the network. It comes despite the Good Morning America fashion consultant issuing an apology.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been silent. Not anymore! I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell… because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.
A post shared by SoSasha (@sashaexeter) on
A June 11 statement to the media by CTV’s parent company read: “Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify black voices, and not minimize them.”
It continued, “Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.” It comes after Sasha said she had an “Amy Cooper experience” with Jessica, referring to the White woman in New York’s Central Park who called the police on a Black bird watcher. He had asked her to leash her dog, while she told a 911 operator he was threatening her life.
Sasha explained that she had put out a “generic call to action” last week for fellow social media influencers to use their platforms and voices to support Black Lives Matter and the Black community. She said she didn’t mention anyone by name, but claimed Jessica “took offense” to it, and “what happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June the 3rd.”
She cautioned, “Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist. But what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook White privilege really, in my personal opinion.”
“Jessica never wanted to stand up and use her voice in the first place and didn’t understand why she needed to,” Sasha continued. “This I found quite strange because she’s very vocal about supporting many causes. Also, her best friend is arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world. I just don’t get it.” She added that, During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history.”
Sasha claims that Jessica blocked her from her Instagram account on June 2 and that was followed by “a trail of offensive messages to me that ended in her saying and I quote, ‘I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you’ve treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.'” Sasha said it left her “shaking my head” at “Jessica’s audacity.” Sasha said that just like Amy Cooper, “She spewed out that threat so effortlessly. ”
Jessica, who is married to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney‘s 44-year-old son Ben, responded in the comments with an apology. She wrote,”You are right when you say ‘this sh*t needs to stop.’ As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused.”
Jess added, “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”