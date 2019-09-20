Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Kiss While Attending Pre-Wedding Party For Misha Nonoo: PDA Pics

Love is in the air! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry shared some intimate moments while at a pre-wedding celebration, absolutely beaming as they enjoyed an evening with friends.

Orlando Bloom, 42, and Katy Perry, 34, cozied up together at a pre-wedding party for American fashion designer Misha Nonoo on Sept. 19. The couple were photographed throughout the evening and both were absolutely glowing. Katy wore a black Chanel jumpsuit with gold chain straps and flats. The “Firework” singer fashioned her shoulder length blond hair with a black headband and accessorized with pearl studs. Orlando donned a pair of grey slacks and white dress shirt with the first few buttons open and a pendant necklace. Throughout the evening, Orlando and Katy were photographed showing affection for one another and getting very cozy. At one point, Orlando hugged Katy from the back during the evenings festivities. Later on, while having dinner with the other guests, the couple shared a smooch with Orlando’s arm wrapped around his fiancee.

The “Roar” singer and Carnival Row star got engaged on Valentines Day, Feb. 14 2019. The couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with all of their fans and followers. Orlando posted a close-up photo of the couple with red heart balloons on the ceiling, adding the sweet caption “Lifetimes.” Katy, on the other hand, lovingly captioned her image with, “Full bloom.” The couple haven’t been shy about celebrating their love out in public. At the LA premiere of Orlando’s Amazon series, Carnival Row, on Aug. 21, the pair walked the red carpet with Katy captured making a cute kissing face at her fiancé.

Orlando was previously married to super model Miranda Kerr from 2010-2013, with whom he shares a son, while Katy was married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012. On June 20, Miranda celebrated the launch of her skincare line, Kora Organics, with a fun party and Katy was in attendance. The two were extremely congenial with one another, as Miranda went on to marry Evan Spiegel in 2017. The women even posed for a photo together at the event. Miranda actually went on to post the image to her Instagram, adding the caption, “Thanks for shining bright with me.” Katy later reposted the pic, which included her sister Angela, with the caption, “KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product.”

While a wedding date for the couple has yet to be announced, Katy and Orlando have an “Unconditional” love for one another and are proud to show it.