First Look

Oprah Hints Royal Life Was ‘Unsurvivable’ For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In First Look Of Interview

Managing Editor

In the first look at their intimate sit down with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and a newly pregnant Meghan Markle talk about leaving the royal family in detail.

Oprah Winfrey‘s interview with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is the one royal fans have been waiting for. Sitting down with the talk show legend, the young couple are said to be covering everything, from his mother, Princess Diana, to their marriage, to the all important conversation of why they chose to leave their royal stations and move to Los Angeles.

In the first two snippets of the interview, Meghan sits down with Oprah solo, as well as with husband Harry, as the Oprah announces that they have all agreed that “there is no subject that is off limits” in their interview. Socially distance, Oprah asks probing questions right off the bat. “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” says Oprah to the pair as they look sternly back at the host. 

Then, Oprah dives into the deeper questions. “Were you silent or were you silenced?” she asks Meghan, though in the teaser, she doesn’t get an answer back. In fact, Meghan doesn’t speak at all, but in response to something she tells Oprah, she says back, “almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point. Though Meghan doesn’t speak, Harry does, giving a hint of his motivation of moving the family away from the U.K. and his royal roots. “By biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry says, hinting about his mother and her shocking death. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago.

On Feb. 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that Meghan is pregnant with their second baby, and Meghan is clearly pregnant in the clips, wearing a black and white gown. Indeed, hot off the heels of that news, CBS revealed that the former actress and the prince agreed to give Oprah  the primetime TV interview, which will air on March 7.

This is the second American interview the pair have done in the past few weeks. Harry and Meghan also made a surprise appearance on The Late, Late Show  with James Corden, where he cruised around LA with the young royal and he tried to convince the young couple to buy the real-life Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion.