Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: How Life In Lockdown Inside Their $14.7M Mansion Made Them ‘Stronger’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found ways to keep their marriage ‘stimulating’ inside their luxurious new mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara!

Since moving into a $14.7 mansion in Santa Barbara in July, Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, have found a really “great groove at home,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Despite being on lockdown and no longer having Royal duties to attend to, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found no shortage of ways to keep themselves occupied.
“They’ve been able to work on so many cool things, they’re really enjoying all the Zoom interviews, just being able to connect with all sorts of different people and shine a light on the things that are important to them,” our source tells us, and adds that Meghan and Harry “plan to do even more of that.”
We also learned how Meghan and Harry are settling into their new stomping grounds of Montecito, the luxurious seaside town located within Santa Barbara. “They’re loving Montecito, it’s everything they were hoping for and more,” our source continues. “They have such beautiful grounds at the place they bought so they spend a lot of their downtime outside. Being able to have dinner outside in October is a big change for Harry, he’s loving that, they both are.”

But Meghan and Harry aren’t simply happy because of their fancy new walls. They’re genuinely enjoying the increased quality time they get to spend together! “They also really love working together on all their projects, it’s very stimulating for them and their relationship,” our source reveals. “Some couples might have a hard time being together almost 24/7 but they are treasuring it. If anything, it’s made their relationship even stronger.” Meghan and Harry have also been using this time to bond with their one-year-old son Archie — Meghan even revealed that Archie took his very first steps during quarantine!

Although being private people, Harry and Meghan have given glimpses at their Santa Barbara estate here and there. Meghan did a video chat from within her mansion while talking with clients of the Smart Works clothing charity in September, while Harry revealed another room of the house on a video chat of his own with Team Invictus in August. The couple even filmed a video together in the property’s lush green backyard for the TIME100 special (which you can watch above).
Meghan and Harry have been an indestructible team since rocking the world with their announcement that they’d be stepping back from royal duties at the beginning of 2020. They reportedly moved to Los Angeles by March of 2020, and even reportedly stayed at Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills for some time. Living in South California is a big change from Windsor, England, where Meghan and Harry lived in the historic Frogmore Cottage before giving up the Royal life.