Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show Off The Lush Backyard Of Their $14 Million Mansion During ‘Time100’

Two of the most influential people in the world – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – appeared during the TIME100 Special and pleaded with Americans to get out and vote in November.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, were among the stars who appeared during the TIME100 special, a look at TIME magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. During the Sept. 22 broadcast, Harry and Meghan encouraged Americans to get out and vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 election, with the former Suits star saying that this is the most important election of our lifetime. The couple also gave viewers at look at the gorgeous green backyard inside their $14.7 million Montecito, CA estate. Even their black lab Pula could be seen walking behind the couple, who sat on a cozy wooden bench.

Meghan looked beautiful in a rust colored blouse that looked perfect for the first day of autumn, She had the sleeves rolled up to her elbows, while wearing smart black trousers. She wore her hair parted down the center and let her brunette locks cascade down the front of her shirt. Harry looked sharp in a blue suit, but his hair appeared noticeably longer than in his Sept. 21 video promoting the Trailwalker Relay, where his red tresses looked much more closely cropped.

“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan explained.  “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.” Harry then explained that while he can’t vote in the election, “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us.”

Meghan also told viewers that they need to “honor those who gave us courage this year. Like the scientists, researchers and medical professionals who are leading the fight against COVID-19. Or the countless voices who are speaking out with passion and purpose against injustice and inequality and to those silently marching in solidarity, in peaceful protest to stand for what is just and what is right.”

Harry and Megan’s inclusion on the TIME100 comes after the couple inked a multi-year deal with Netflix. The couple founded a production company that will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the platform. Harry and Megan see this Netflix deal as one step to implement a “real difference” in the world, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They see “storytelling as one major way” to make an impact, and Netflix’s reach is so massive, that’s why they signed with the streaming service.

For the first time since the list’s inception, Time presented an “an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.” The TIME100 special revealed the full 2020 list by category —Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans—featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree, per ABC. The full 2020 TIME100 list went live on Time.com on Tuesday, Sept. 22 alongside the TIME100 special. The print edition will be available on newsstands beginning on Friday, Sept. 25

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together. (AP Images)

In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the TIME100 special featured appearances from The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actress Sandra Oh, singer-songwriter John Legend, and actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Halsey, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Hudson also performed during the primetime special.

Normally, the TIME 100 list is accompanied by many in-person events, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the publication to change things up in 2020. The pandemic also altered the 2020 list. “This year it feels like the world has changed in a pretty dramatic way, so there are more doctors, nurses, health officials and scientists on this list than ever before in large part in the role that they played in the global response to COVID-19,” said Dan Mascai, TIME executive director, per ABC30.

Following the unveiling of this year’s list, TIME will host the TIME100 honorees for a three-part series of TIME100 talks on Time.com. These chats, presented in partnership with TIME100 exclusive premier sponsor Citi and supporting sponsor AT&T, will air on September 23-25 on the website as well as across TIME’s social media platforms.

 