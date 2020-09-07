Report
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry No Longer Receiving Money From Royals Amid Major Netflix Deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPxM eghan M
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vowed to ‘work to become financially independent’ when they quit their royal duties in Jan. and now their estimated $100 million Netflix deal is helping to make that happen.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, are no longer receiving money from the royal family, including Prince Charles, 71, after they snagged a major deal with Netflix, Newsweek reported. The news comes after the couple said they would “work to become financially independent” when they decided to step away from their royal duties in Jan. and move out of England. Their Netflix deal, which is allowing them to produce various documentaries, films, “scripted shows” and programs for children for the popular network, is estimated between $50 and $100 million.

The big opportunity is an epic chance for the new parents, who share one-year-old son Archie, because at the time they decided to quit their royal duties, they announced that 95 percent of their income for their private office came from Prince Charles’ estate. Although they confirmed that they would not be receiving money from him once they became independent, until the Netflix deal went public last week, it was still believed that they were.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer receiving money from the royal family. (zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx)

When announcing their Netflix deal, Meghan and Harry also released a statement. “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the statement read. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” they concluded.

As they get ready to embark on their new chance to make another positive impact in the world, Meghan and Harry have been enjoying California life in their new $14.7 million home in Montecito. They moved in the mansion in July for more privacy with their son, and the impressive area is known for having other famous residents, including Oprah WinfreyEllen Degeneres and Rob Lowe.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. (MEGA)

When Meghan and Harry haven’t been busy spending quality time as a family, they’ve been working on numerous charitable causes that are near and dear to their hearts. From food banks to planting the late Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, outside an L.A. preschool, they’ve been truly determined to make a lasting difference in the world.