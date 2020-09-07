Meghan Markle & Prince Harry No Longer Receiving Money From Royals Amid Major Netflix Deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vowed to ‘work to become financially independent’ when they quit their royal duties in Jan. and now their estimated $100 million Netflix deal is helping to make that happen.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, are no longer receiving money from the royal family, including Prince Charles, 71, after they snagged a major deal with Netflix, Newsweek reported. The news comes after the couple said they would “work to become financially independent” when they decided to step away from their royal duties in Jan. and move out of England. Their Netflix deal, which is allowing them to produce various documentaries, films, “scripted shows” and programs for children for the popular network, is estimated between $50 and $100 million.

The big opportunity is an epic chance for the new parents, who share one-year-old son Archie, because at the time they decided to quit their royal duties, they announced that 95 percent of their income for their private office came from Prince Charles’ estate. Although they confirmed that they would not be receiving money from him once they became independent, until the Netflix deal went public last week, it was still believed that they were.

When announcing their Netflix deal, Meghan and Harry also released a statement. “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the statement read. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” they concluded.

As they get ready to embark on their new chance to make another positive impact in the world, Meghan and Harry have been enjoying California life in their new $14.7 million home in Montecito. They moved in the mansion in July for more privacy with their son, and the impressive area is known for having other famous residents, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres and Rob Lowe.

When Meghan and Harry haven’t been busy spending quality time as a family, they’ve been working on numerous charitable causes that are near and dear to their hearts. From food banks to planting the late Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, outside an L.A. preschool, they’ve been truly determined to make a lasting difference in the world.