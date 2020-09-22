‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Flaunts His Buff Body In Sexy New Shirtless Selfie – See Pic

Actor Sterling K. Brown looks like an absolute snack while shirtless. He showed of his six pack abs in a sexy photo, but it was for a very important cause.

Sterling K. Brown is using the sexiest method ever to make sure people have registered to vote. The 44-year-old shared a a beefcake mirror selfie of him shirtless to his Twitter account on Sept. 22, showing off his super chiseled chest and ripped abs. Randall Pearson really needs to have more shirtless scenes on This Is Us, because Sterling is hella sexy! But the photo wasn’t a thirst trap, even though the actor seemed to tease that it was. “Like what you see? There’s more where this came from” he wrote above the photograph.

Like what you see?😏 There’s more where this came from…👀: https://t.co/hxpZ4NM4g9 pic.twitter.com/v2NktElkJB — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 22, 2020

Sterling’s link didn’t go to any more shirtless photos though, as the link was to vote.org. The actor’s post was in recognition of Sept. 22 being National Voter Registration Day. It’s a holiday that is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, with the goal of focusing attention on getting people to sign up for their important right as an American.

One fan named @ZehraFazala asked “@SterlingKBrown DANG STERLING are you going to pull a Chris Evans??” referring to the Captain America actor accidentally uploading a photo of a penis to Instagram on Sept. 12 (and quickly deleting it). His ultimate response to the major oops was a tweet that read, “Now that I have your attention,” followed by a clearly embarrassed emoji, “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Sterling wasn’t the only one giving fans a major tease to get them to a voter registration site. Kerry Washington, 43, got the hopes up of Gladiators everywhere when she shared a video clip to her Instagram from Scandal, showing her Olivia Pope and Tony Goldwyn‘s President Fitz Grant III having a hot and heavy make out session. “SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Link in bio for more info…” the actress wrote in the caption. Even Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “This better not be a joke.” While it was, it was for a good cause, as the link took fans to the When We All Vote website so they could register.

If you haven’t followed Sterling or Kerry’s links to get started on registering to vote, you can do it RIGHT HERE! It only takes a few minutes and having your voice be heard in elections from the national to local level is so important.