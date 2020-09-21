Prince Harry’s Hair Makeover: He Shows Off Shorter Style In New Video From Inside $14 Million Mansion

In a new video recorded inside his $14 million CA Mansion, Prince Harry showed off a shorter hairstyle while speaking to participants of the Trailwalker Relay.

It’s a new look for Prince Harry! The 36-year-old recorded a video message for those participating in the virtual Trailwalker Relay, and fans couldn’t help but notice that he had a brand new look. While seemingly speaking from inside his new Santa Barbara home, Harry showed off a much shorter ‘do, with a cropped style that was cut close to his head.

Prince Harry’s video message to launch fundraising for the @TrailwalkerUK Relay. Prince Harry recalls his 2016 visit to Nepal and serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Gurkha Rifles. pic.twitter.com/xBolaOmlRU — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) September 21, 2020

The Trailwalker Relay is a virtual walking challenge that helps raise money to end poverty around the world. The 2020 challenge lasts from Sept. 21 until Sept. 27, and requires participants to form teams that must complete 100 km of walking over the six-day period. The money raised is donated to Oxfam, as well as the Gurkha Welfare Trust, which ensures that “Gurkha veterans, their widows and their wider communities are able to live with dignity in their home country of Nepal.”

Harry actually traveled to Nepal back in 2016, and he referenced the trip in his new video message. “About five years ago, I traveled to Nepal to visit communities, meet families and see firsthand how the country was rebuilding following the devastating 2015 earthquake,” he said. “Buildings, temples, homes and entire villages had been completely demolished. But it was clear that, despite everything the Nepalese faced, their spirit and their resilience never weakened.”

He also discussed the devastating toll that COVID-19 has taken on the world in 2020. “The world has been pitted against a new challenge,” Harry said. “One that is devastating and destructive in its own right. And I am heartened to see that, once again, the Nepalese spirit is unwavering.”

Harry, along with wife Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie, recently relocated to California after leaving royal life behind them earlier this year. After a few months in Canada and some time spent in Tyler Perry’s mansion, the family finally has a place of their own to call home in Santa Barbara. While Harry and Meghan have kept a very low profile since their move, they’ve appeared in various video messages like this one to stay connected to communities around the world.