Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are On A ‘Mission’ To Make World A Better Place For Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t giving up the fight to ‘make a positive change’ in the world, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how their Netflix deal and Baby Archie fit into these efforts.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “are very driven to make a real difference in the world,” a source close to the former Suits star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and this drive is behind their new multi-year deal with Netflix. The couple, per the insider,” sees storytelling as one major way” to implement that change, so that’s one of the reasons why they partnered with the streaming giant. Harry and Meghan will produce nature series, documentaries, and children’s programming for the platform, creating content “that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement, per Deadline.

“Nearly everyone’s got a screen these days,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Why not give them content that will help educate and inspire positive change? And Netflix is so international, they are going to reach people all over the globe, the impact they can have is so exciting. That’s one of the major reasons they chose to go with Netflix, their reach is massive.” Though Meghan and Harry always had a “common goal” to make the world better (“it’s one of the things that really connected them from the get-go,” the source says), their determination to make a difference skyrocketed once they had their son, Archie.

“Since they had Archie, it’s become even more important to them” to do something positive for the world, per the source. “They feel a real responsibility to do all they can to try and make this world a better place for Archie and for all children. This deal with Netflix is only one piece of the puzzle. They are coming at this from every angle, don’t forget they have their charity [Archewell] too and their court battles. They’re on a mission.”

Meghan recently spoke about how Prince Harry is setting a “beautiful example” for their son when it comes to being a feminist. “I look at our son, and [how] he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” Meghan said in a conversation with Gloria Steinem. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course, includes women.”

Harry and Meghan have made “a real difference” when it comes to their own family. When Archie was born, they opted not to give him a royal title. They also stepped away from the comfortable life as a British royal and relocated to North America. Granted, they’re not crammed into a 500 square-foot apartment in the South Side of Chicago. The couple is currently living in a Santa Barbara mansion worth an estimated $14.7 million.