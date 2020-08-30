Prince Harry Reveals The Adorable Nickname He & Meghan Markle Call Their Son Archie, 1

Prince Harry has opened up about his life in California with Meghan Markle and their young son Archie, when he appeared on a Rugby Football League video chat.

Life has changed a lot for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they moved to California with their one-year-old son Archie! The proud father-of-one revealed what he and Meghan call their mini me, when he appeared in a video conference for the Rugby Football League’s anniversary. When asked by former rugby league coach Ellery Hanley about life in Los Angeles, the British Royal responded, “Our little man is our number one priority but then our work after that is the second priority and we’re just doing everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.” What a cute nickname, and fantastic outlook on life!

🥳👏 After yesterday's amazing 'set of six' with his special guests, today, we see the roles reversed, as The Duke of Sussex is quizzed by Ellery Hanley MBE in 'Extra Time'! 🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/sZleOXtDHW — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2020

In the August 29 video conference, Ellery said, “You put your feet up and let me ask you some questions: How are you enjoying it now in America?” to which Harry replied, “Oh OK, these are easy questions. Loving it, it’s fantastic,” he began. “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any. But I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.” A famous rugby fanatic, Harry explained how grateful he was for Archie to have outdoor space amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months,” he said. “All of us take so much for granted. I’ve spoken to so many people who are stuck in a high-rise block of flats, they can’t even see outdoor space.” The Prince added, “I’m constantly aware of that, I think that’s one thing we all need to be aware of.”

Meghan recently gave fans a glimpse inside their new $14.7 million property in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The mom-of-one was a guest speaker on The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit on August 14 and appeared via video chat. She said “it’s good to be home” while sitting in a vintage looking arm chair featuring a cream fabric and a mahogany-style wood finish. The room gave viewers major California vibes, as it was bright and airy with white-painted walls and a four-panelled window, allowing for plenty of fresh air to waft inside.