Fans got their first look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Montecito home when she gave an interview via video chat.

Meghan Markle, 39, just gave fans a glimpse inside her and Prince Harry‘s, 35, new California home! The couple purchased the $14.7 million property in Montecito, Santa Barbara in July, and offered the first peek inside when Meghan appeared on a virtual summit via video chat. The mom-of-one was a guest speaker on The 19th* Represents 2020 Virtual Summit on August 14 and appeared via video chat. She said “it’s good to be home” while speaking with the company’s co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw.

The former Suits actor, who now counts Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres as her neighbors, sat in a vintage looking arm chair featuring a cream fabric and a mahogany-style wood finish. The room gave viewers major California vibes, as it was bright and airy with white-painted walls and a four-panelled window, allowing for plenty of fresh air to waft inside.

She sat beside a glass-top coffee table, which was decorated with a white potted plant. Outside the window was an incredible view of the garden which extended to the rolling Montecito countryside — how stunning! During the interview, Meghan talked briefly about her move to the US with her husband and young son. It comes just days after a rep for the couple confirmed that the pair were officially homeowners.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” the pair’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.” They previously lived at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, in London, followed by a stay at Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.

Following their exit from the Royal Family, they spent time in Canada, and briefly lived Tyler Perry’s mansion in Beverly Hills. For the most part, they’ve kept a very low profile since living in California, and have only been publicly photographed a handful of times.