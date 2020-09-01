Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plant Forget-Me-Knots At LA Preschool To Honor His Late Mother Princess Diana — See Pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a day of fun gardening with preschoolers in LA on August 31, and honored his mom on the anniversary of her death.

Since stepping back from their royal duties and arriving in North America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put an emphasis on public service. Their latest adventure in volunteering? Helping some adorable preschoolers garden! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got their hands dirty as they planted flowers at the Assistance League of LA’s Preschool Learning Center on August 31, accompanied by some ecstatic children who were eager to assist. As you can see in the photos below, it’s unclear who’s having a better time: Harry and Meghan, or the kiddos.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, were photographed at the learning center, which services at-risk children in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, wearing protective face masks and hard at work replanting their garden for the fall season, an annual task. Not only did they help the little ones plant a mix of flowers and vegetables, like petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas, but they brought something special along with them: Forget-Me-Not seeds. Forget-Me-Nots were Harry’s mother, Princess Diana‘s favorite flower, and their visit to the garden coincided with the 23rd anniversary of her passing.

After gardening, Harry and Meghan joined the kids inside for story time! They read the children books about gardening and plants, including Jack and the Beanstalk, according to Sussex Media, and were treated to singing and dancing from the students. Additionally, the preschool wrote on Instagram, Harry and Meghan spent time “sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students.” This was the second time that Harry and Meghan volunteered at the learning center, and it’s not going to be the last — they have to see those Forget-Me-Nots grow in!